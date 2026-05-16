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Art of Valor Fundraiser Brought Morris County Together to Honor Veterans

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
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MORRIS COUNTY – Veterans Valor hosted its Art of Valor fundraiser on Thursday, May 7 at The Morristown Club, welcoming over 120 community members, supporters, and local leaders for an evening dedicated to honoring veterans and raising awareness for the organization’s mission.

The sold-out event brought together business owners, elected officials, veterans, and Morris County residents for a night of art, storytelling, and community. Guests enjoyed a curated experience featuring original artwork, a live auction, and personal stories that highlighted the impact Veterans Valor continues to make for veterans and their families across New Jersey.

“The turnout for Art of Valor demonstrates how much our community respects and cares for the men and women who have served us,” said William Draper, Executive Director of Veterans Valor. “Every person in that room played a part in creating what will be a sanctuary of healing at the Frelinghuysen Arboretum — not only for veterans, but for their families and the public. Our deep appreciation goes to The Morristown Club for their gracious hospitality.”

Held at The Morristown Club, the evening was made possible through the generosity of local sponsors, donors, and volunteers. Auction items were contributed by local artists, several of whom are veterans themselves, with all proceeds going directly to supporting Veterans, including The Healing Garden at the Frelinghuysen Arboretum and the organization’s Disarm PTSD campaign.

Veterans Valor extends its sincere thanks to every guest, sponsor, donor, volunteer, and partner who helped make Art of Valor a success. The organization looks forward to building on this momentum with continued programming and events throughout the year.

About Veterans Valor

Veterans Valor is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that supports veterans and their families by creating Healing Gardens that transform the scars of war into spaces of peace, reflection, and community healing through nature and compassion.

Partnering with Morristown Rotary and local groups, Veterans Valor promotes recovery, unity, and awareness, symbolizing veterans’ journeys from sacrifice to renewal through meaningful, accessible, and restorative environments.

To learn more, get involved, or donate, visit veteransvalornj.com or email [email protected].

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Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor NJ District Kiwanis International, and Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
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Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 37 years.

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