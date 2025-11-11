Tuesday, November 11, 2025
Bartlett Raises More Than $500,000 in First Five Days of NJ-11 Campaign

PASSAIC COUNTY — Passaic County Commissioner John Bartlett (D–Wayne) announced that his campaign for New Jersey’s 11th Congressional District has raised more than $500,000 in its first five days, signaling strong early momentum in a fast-moving Democratic primary.


The race for NJ-11 is opening up because Mikie Sherrill, the current Representative, is running for governor, triggering a special election.

Bartlett’s total includes both new contributions and funds remaining from his 2018 congressional campaign. Of the overall amount, approximately $30,000 was self-funded.

“I am incredibly grateful for the overwhelming wave of support our campaign has received in our first five days,” Bartlett said in a statement. “This outpouring from hundreds of donors shows that New Jersey families are ready for a representative who focuses on public service over self-service, and who has a record of fighting and winning on the issues that matter to New Jerseyans.”

Bartlett joins a growing field of Democratic contenders for the 11th District, which is currently represented by Governor-elect Mikie Sherrill and will soon be filled in an upcoming special election. Other declared candidates include Morris Township Committeeman and former Mayor Jeff Grayzel, who raised $340,000 (including $100,000 in self-funding), and former Obama administration official Cammie Croft, who reported $188,000.

Two additional prominent Democrats — former Congressman Tom Malinowski (D–Ringoes) and Essex County Commissioner Brendan Gill (D–Montclair) — entered the race last week, setting the stage for one of New Jersey’s most competitive congressional primaries in 2026.

Bartlett’s early fundraising success underscores his potential to be a leading contender in the race to succeed Sherrill in New Jersey’s 11th Congressional District, which includes portions of Essex, Sussex, Passaic, and most of Morris including communities such as Parsippany-Troy Hills, Boonton (Town), Boonton Township, Dover, East Hanover, Florham Park, Hanover Township, Jefferson Township, Madison, Morris Plains, and Mountain Lakes.

Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor NJ District Kiwanis International, and Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
