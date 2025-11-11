Bartlett Raises More Than $500,000 in First Five Days of NJ-11 Campaign

PASSAIC COUNTY — Passaic County Commissioner John Bartlett (D–Wayne) announced that his campaign for New Jersey’s 11th Congressional District has raised more than $500,000 in its first five days, signaling strong early momentum in a fast-moving Democratic primary.



The race for NJ-11 is opening up because Mikie Sherrill, the current Representative, is running for governor, triggering a special election.



Bartlett’s total includes both new contributions and funds remaining from his 2018 congressional campaign. Of the overall amount, approximately $30,000 was self-funded.

“I am incredibly grateful for the overwhelming wave of support our campaign has received in our first five days,” Bartlett said in a statement. “This outpouring from hundreds of donors shows that New Jersey families are ready for a representative who focuses on public service over self-service, and who has a record of fighting and winning on the issues that matter to New Jerseyans.”

Bartlett joins a growing field of Democratic contenders for the 11th District, which is currently represented by Governor-elect Mikie Sherrill and will soon be filled in an upcoming special election. Other declared candidates include Morris Township Committeeman and former Mayor Jeff Grayzel, who raised $340,000 (including $100,000 in self-funding), and former Obama administration official Cammie Croft, who reported $188,000.

Two additional prominent Democrats — former Congressman Tom Malinowski (D–Ringoes) and Essex County Commissioner Brendan Gill (D–Montclair) — entered the race last week, setting the stage for one of New Jersey’s most competitive congressional primaries in 2026.

Bartlett’s early fundraising success underscores his potential to be a leading contender in the race to succeed Sherrill in New Jersey’s 11th Congressional District, which includes portions of Essex, Sussex, Passaic, and most of Morris including communities such as Parsippany-Troy Hills, Boonton (Town), Boonton Township, Dover, East Hanover, Florham Park, Hanover Township, Jefferson Township, Madison, Morris Plains, and Mountain Lakes.

