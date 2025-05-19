Tuesday, May 20, 2025
Local News

Parsippany to Honor Heroes with Memorial Day Parade on May 26

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
VFW Post 10184 and American Legion Post 249 are set to lead the 2025 Memorial Day Parade procession, honoring the brave men and women who gave their lives in service to our country.

PARSIPPANY — The Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills will proudly honor the men and women of the United States Armed Forces who made the ultimate sacrifice with its annual Memorial Day Parade on Monday, May 26.

The community is invited to gather with neighbors, friends, and family to pay tribute to those who gave their lives in service to the nation. The parade will begin promptly at 12:00 noon at Sylvan Way and Route 202, proceed along Route 202, and conclude at the reviewing stand at Route 202 and Rita Drive.

The event serves as a meaningful opportunity for residents to reflect on the true purpose of Memorial Day—honoring the fallen heroes who defended our freedom.

Community groups, veterans’ organizations, local officials, and marching bands are expected to participate, creating a spirited and solemn display of remembrance.

Residents are encouraged to line the parade route and wear patriotic colors in support of the brave individuals who served and sacrificed for the United States of America.

Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
