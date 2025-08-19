Wednesday, August 20, 2025
County College of Morris Accepting Applications For Trustees

County College of Morris
Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
MORRIS COUNTY — Morris County residents interested in serving on the County College of Morris (CCM) Board of Trustees are invited to send their resumes to a special Trustee Search Committee of the Morris County Board of County Commissioners.

Resumes must be received by the search committee by September 5, 2025. The committee will review all applications and then submit recommendations to the Morris County Board of County Commissioners, who will make the appointments. 

Morris County is seeking to fill two (2) four-year terms. Terms begin November 1, 2025 and end on October 31, 2029.

To qualify for consideration by the search committee, a candidate must be a resident of Morris County for at least four years and may not hold a current elected office in Morris County or be an employee of Morris County government or the County College of Morris.     
The two sitting trustees must reapply by the September 5th deadline if they wish to be considered for reappointment.

Applicants must be able to demonstrate independent judgment, distinction in their profession, knowledge of higher education, involvement in their community and a firm commitment to serving the college. A candidate must be willing to commit at least 20-30 hours a month to his or her duties as a college trustee to be considered for appointment.

Duties of trustees include appointing, supporting, and evaluating the college president; clarifying and, if necessary, revising the college’s mission statement; ratifying long term plans; approving the college’s educational program; ensuring fiscal viability; and maintaining the college’s physical plant.

Required: The CCM Trustee Search Committee requests a resume and a background statement from each applicant outlining why he or she wishes to serve as a trustee and what specific skills the applicant would bring to the board.

Applicants must send one copy of their resume and a brief background statement to [email protected] at the Office of the Morris County Counsel, County of Morris by 4 p.m. September 5, 2025.

The County College of Morris Board of Trustees is composed of eleven Morris County residents from business, education, law and other professional fields, who volunteer their services in four-year terms. 

By statute, eight members are appointed by the Morris County Board of County Commissioners, and two members are appointed by the Governor. The Morris County Superintendent of Schools is also a member of the Board by statute. One non-voting CCM graduate member is elected for a one-year term by each year’s graduating class. In addition, the CCM President serves as an ex-officio member.

The Board of Trustees sets policy and has final authority over budgets and expenditures, and the President is responsible for internal administrative operations.

For more information on CCM, visit: http://www.ccm.edu/aboutCCM/Trustees

Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
