Governor Sherrill Signs Proclamation Designating April 2026 as Second Chance Month in New Jersey

NEW JERSEY — Governor Mikie Sherrill today signed a Proclamation designating April 2026 as Second Chance Month in New Jersey.

“During my time at the U.S. Attorney’s Office, I helped establish New Jersey’s first federal reentry court and worked on important efforts to help people find jobs, housing, and get back on their feet,” said Governor Mikie Sherrill. “Everyone in New Jersey deserves the opportunity to move forward with dignity and purpose. Second Chance Month is a reminder that successful re-entry is about more than just leaving prison. It is about being welcomed back with real opportunities to work, contribute, and rebuild. When communities come together to extend a second chance, we strengthen both individual lives and the future of our state.”

Second Chance Month is recognized nationwide as a time to raise awareness about the challenges faced by formerly incarcerated individuals and to encourage employers, community organizations, and residents to support fair opportunities for all.

The Council of State Governments reports that the number of legal collateral consequences of a criminal conviction exceeds 44,000, including 1,000 consequences specific to New Jersey. These barriers can contribute to recidivism, which increases crime and threatens public safety.

Second Chance Month increases public awareness about the need for closure for those who have paid their debt to society. The designation of April as Second Chance Month is a reminder that people are more than their worst mistake.