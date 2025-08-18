Local Veterans Celebrated at Annual Veterans Appreciation Day

MORRIS COUNTY — Veterans from across Morris County were honored today at the Second Annual Veteran Appreciation Day, where more than 100 attendees gathered at Watnong VFW Post 3401 in Morris Plains to pay tribute to local service members.

Morris County Commissioners Thomas Mastrangelo and Christine Myers attended to show their appreciation, joined by Morris County Sheriff James Gannon, U.S. Rep. Mikie Sherrill, Assemblywoman Aura Dunn, Assemblyman Christian Barranco and Morris Plains Mayor Jason Karr, who also expressed their support for veterans.

Morris County Commissioner Thomas Mastrangelo speaking to attendees at the event.

“Recognizing our veterans for all they have done for Morris County and for our nation is something we can never do often enough,” said Commissioner Mastrangelo. “While our county holds special ceremonies each Memorial Day and Veterans Day, our appreciation goes well beyond the holidays. We strive to honor and support our veterans every day of the year.”

Commissioner Myers highlighted the Morris County Veterans Compendium, an ongoing project of the Morris County Office of Planning and Preservation that documents local veterans’ stories dating back to the Revolutionary War. The interactive database includes maps of battlefields, encampments, homesteads and gravesites, as well as records from later conflicts, including the Civil War, World Wars I and II, Vietnam, the Spanish-American and Philippine Wars, the War of 1812 and Morris County veterans who fought at Gettysburg.

The planning and preservation office is currently seeking submissions from veterans of Iraq and Afghanistan in anticipation of the 25th anniversary of the Global War on Terror. Stories can be submitted by contacting Jan Williams, cultural and historic resources specialist, at [email protected]

“Here in Morris County, history is right in our backyard. General Washington’s troops endured two harsh winters at Jockey Hollow, and the Ford Mansion in Morristown served as his headquarters. Soldiers marched through what is now Boonton and Rockaway, leaving their mark as they fought for the independence we will celebrate on our nation’s 250th anniversary next year,” said Commissioner Myers, encouraging attendees to visit morriscounty250.org for upcoming Semiquincentennial events.

David Pearson, assistant director of veterans services at Catholic Charities (far left) and A.J. Luna, Army veteran and co-founder of NJ SOS Veteran Stakeholders (middle) hold the awards presented by to them by Welcome Home Vets of New Jersey. Val DiGiacinto, president of Welcome Home Vets of New Jersey, is standing between David and A.J.

The Morris County Veterans Services Office, along with the Department of Human Services’ Navigating Hope and the Sheriff’s Office Hope One mobile service units, was also recognized for year-round support to veterans. Services include counseling, shelter placement, meal assistance, transportation and legal help. All three agencies were present at the event, providing on-site resources and information.

Beginning in September, a Veterans Service Officer will be available at County College of Morris’ (CCM) Veterans Resource Center on the first and third Thursday of each month. Shenandoah Ellis-Ulmer, coordinator of veteran & military services at CCM, also announced a new veterans support group, led by a U.S. Marine, which will begin meeting on campus in mid-September.

The event was hosted by Welcome Home Vets of New Jersey, Catholic Charities, NJ SOS Veteran Stakeholders, VFW 3401 and Morristown American Legion Post 59. Portofino’s Restaurant of Morristown provided a buffet lunch, which was served by student volunteers of Morristown High School.

During the event, Val DiGiacinto, president of Welcome Home Vets of New Jersey, also presented the organization’s Soaring Eagle Awards to David Pearson, assistant director of veterans services at Catholic Charities and A.J. Luna, Army veteran and co-founder of NJ SOS Veteran Stakeholders, recognizing their partnership and dedication to veterans through their organizations.

For more information on veterans’ services or to apply for the Morris County Distinguished Military Service Medal, visit the Morris County Veterans Services Office webpage or call (973) 285-6866.