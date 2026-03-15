Montville Resident Charged After Police Standoff on Lenape Drive

MONTVILLE — Morris County Prosecutor Robert Carroll and Montville Township Police Chief Andrew Caggiano confirmed that an arrest has been made following a police response to a residence on Lenape Drive on Saturday, March 14.

According to authorities, at approximately 5:45 p.m., Montville Township Police contacted the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office regarding a situation involving two individuals inside the residence. Officers were able to safely escort one resident from the home.

Police said the second individual allegedly made threats toward law enforcement and pointed what was later determined to be a pellet gun at a responding officer.

Officers exited the residence and established a perimeter around the home. Additional resources were requested, including the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Crisis Negotiation Team (CNT) and the Morris County Sheriff’s Emergency Response Team (SERT).

Through coordinated efforts between the responding teams, officers ultimately entered the residence and took the subject into custody without further incident.

Authorities identified the individual as Theodore Wilson, 76, of Montville Township. He has been charged with second-degree Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose, fourth-degree Pointing a Weapon in the Direction of Another Person, and a petty disorderly persons offense of Harassment.

The incident remains under investigation.

Editor’s Note: The court’s rules require us to include a statement that states: The charges outlined in this publication are merely accusations, and the defendant and/or defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.