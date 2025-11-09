Parsippany Woman Charged with DWI Following Crash in Hanover

HANOVER TOWNSHIP — A Parsippany woman was arrested for driving while intoxicated following a motor vehicle crash on Park Avenue, according to Hanover Township Police.

On Saturday, October 4, Police Officer Brian Morrisroe responded to the scene of the crash and observed signs of impairment in one of the drivers, identified as Alysha Bailey, 23. Police said open containers of alcohol were found inside her vehicle.

Field sobriety tests were conducted at the scene and determined that Bailey was unable to safely operate a motor vehicle. She was placed under arrest and charged with driving while intoxicated, refusal to submit breath samples, and several additional motor vehicle violations.

Bailey was later released to a responsible party pending a court appearance.

Editor’s Note: The court’s rules require us to include a statement that states: The charges outlined in this publication are merely accusations, and the defendant and/or defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.