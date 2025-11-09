Sunday, November 9, 2025
Parsippany Woman Charged with DWI Following Crash in Hanover

Photo for illustration purposes only. The actual incident may not reflect the photo.
Frank L. Cahill
HANOVER TOWNSHIP — A Parsippany woman was arrested for driving while intoxicated following a motor vehicle crash on Park Avenue, according to Hanover Township Police.

On Saturday, October 4, Police Officer Brian Morrisroe responded to the scene of the crash and observed signs of impairment in one of the drivers, identified as Alysha Bailey, 23. Police said open containers of alcohol were found inside her vehicle.

Field sobriety tests were conducted at the scene and determined that Bailey was unable to safely operate a motor vehicle. She was placed under arrest and charged with driving while intoxicated, refusal to submit breath samples, and several additional motor vehicle violations.

Bailey was later released to a responsible party pending a court appearance.

Editor’s Note: The court’s rules require us to include a statement that states: The charges outlined in this publication are merely accusations, and the defendant and/or defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor NJ District Kiwanis International, and Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 37 years.

