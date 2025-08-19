Wednesday, August 20, 2025
Sheriff Gannon Swears In Seven New Correctional Police Officers

Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
MORRIS COUNTY — Sheriff James M. Gannon recently swore in seven new Correctional Police Officers who will serve at the Morris County Correctional Facility. He was joined by members of the MCCF Administration during the ceremony.

The new officers are:

  • Jacob Hopping
  • Christopher Navarro
  • Rosalba Garcia
  • Aaron Myrick
  • Bart Yarosz
  • Alex Mercado
  • Kevin Bovier

With the exception of Rosalba Garcia, who transferred from the New Jersey State Department of Corrections, all officers graduated from the Hudson County Police Academy on August 12.

Officer Bart Yarosz received special recognition at the academy, earning both the Defensive Tactics Award and the Most Outstanding Award for overall achievement.

The Morris County Sheriff’s Office congratulates the new officers and wishes them success and safety in their careers of service.

Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
