Sheriff Gannon Swears In Seven New Correctional Police Officers

MORRIS COUNTY — Sheriff James M. Gannon recently swore in seven new Correctional Police Officers who will serve at the Morris County Correctional Facility. He was joined by members of the MCCF Administration during the ceremony.

The new officers are:

Jacob Hopping

Christopher Navarro

Rosalba Garcia

Aaron Myrick

Bart Yarosz

Alex Mercado

Kevin Bovier

With the exception of Rosalba Garcia, who transferred from the New Jersey State Department of Corrections, all officers graduated from the Hudson County Police Academy on August 12.

Officer Bart Yarosz received special recognition at the academy, earning both the Defensive Tactics Award and the Most Outstanding Award for overall achievement.

The Morris County Sheriff’s Office congratulates the new officers and wishes them success and safety in their careers of service.