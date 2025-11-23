Sunday, November 23, 2025
Denville Police Arrest Resident on Multiple Weapons Charges Following Investigation

The Morris County Correctional Facility, located at 43 John Street in Morris Township, serves as the primary detention center operated by the Morris County Sheriff’s Office.
Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
MORRIS COUNTY — A Denville man is facing a series of weapons-related charges after police executed a search warrant at his Beaver Brook Lane residence following reports of gunfire in the neighborhood.

According to police, the investigation began on November 15, 2025, when the Denville Police Department received an anonymous complaint that an individual, later identified as 27-year-old Robert Benyo, had been discharging firearms in the area during various evenings in recent weeks.

Detectives located additional witnesses and received multiple similar complaints regarding the alleged activity. Based on the information gathered, investigators applied for a search warrant for Benyo’s residence, which was authorized by a Superior Court judge.

During the execution of the warrant, officers recovered multiple illegal firearms. Benyo was secured at the scene, transported to Denville Police Headquarters for processing, and then lodged in the Morris County Correctional Facility pending a future court appearance.

Charges Filed

Benyo has been charged with the following offenses:

  • 2C:39-3F(1) Prohibited weapons and devices
  • 2C:39-3J Illegal possession of a magazine
  • 2C:39-7B(1) Certain person not to have a weapon
  • 2C:39-5D Unlawful possession of a weapon
  • 2C:39-5B(1) Unlawful possession of a handgun
  • 2C:39-5C(1) Unlawful possession of a rifle
  • 2C:58-15A Minor’s access to a loaded firearm

Benyo remains in custody at the Morris County Correctional Facility awaiting a future court date.

Editor’s Note: The court’s rules require us to include a statement that states: The charges outlined in this publication are merely accusations, and the defendant and/or defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor NJ District Kiwanis International, and Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
