Denville Police Arrest Resident on Multiple Weapons Charges Following Investigation

MORRIS COUNTY — A Denville man is facing a series of weapons-related charges after police executed a search warrant at his Beaver Brook Lane residence following reports of gunfire in the neighborhood.

According to police, the investigation began on November 15, 2025, when the Denville Police Department received an anonymous complaint that an individual, later identified as 27-year-old Robert Benyo, had been discharging firearms in the area during various evenings in recent weeks.

Detectives located additional witnesses and received multiple similar complaints regarding the alleged activity. Based on the information gathered, investigators applied for a search warrant for Benyo’s residence, which was authorized by a Superior Court judge.

During the execution of the warrant, officers recovered multiple illegal firearms. Benyo was secured at the scene, transported to Denville Police Headquarters for processing, and then lodged in the Morris County Correctional Facility pending a future court appearance.

Charges Filed

Benyo has been charged with the following offenses:

2C:39-3F(1) Prohibited weapons and devices

2C:39-3J Illegal possession of a magazine

2C:39-7B(1) Certain person not to have a weapon

2C:39-5D Unlawful possession of a weapon

2C:39-5B(1) Unlawful possession of a handgun

2C:39-5C(1) Unlawful possession of a rifle

2C:58-15A Minor’s access to a loaded firearm

Benyo remains in custody at the Morris County Correctional Facility awaiting a future court date.

Editor’s Note: The court’s rules require us to include a statement that states: The charges outlined in this publication are merely accusations, and the defendant and/or defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.