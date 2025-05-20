Tuesday, May 20, 2025
Post 249 American Legion to Host Pancake Breakfast

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
The delightful menu at the Lake Parsippany Ladies Auxiliary's Annual Pancake Breakfast featured mouthwatering pancakes and savory sausage, satisfying the taste buds of all who attended. It was a scrumptious feast that left guests wanting more.

PARSIPPANY — The Post 249 American Legion is inviting the community to a delicious morning of food and fellowship at their upcoming Pancake Breakfast on Sunday, June 22, from 8:00 a.m. until noon.

Held at the Legion’s location at 91 North Beverwyck Road, Lake Hiawatha, the breakfast promises a hearty meal including pancakes, bacon, sausage, fruit salad, coffee, tea, assorted fruit juices, chocolate milk, and regular milk. It’s a perfect way for families, friends, and neighbors to enjoy a summer morning together while supporting a great cause.

Tickets are priced at $10.00 for adults and $5.00 for children ages 6 to 12. Children under 5 eat free.

To purchase tickets, call (973) 335-9266 or stop by the Legion between 3:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m., Monday through Saturday (use the back bar entrance).

All proceeds support the programs and initiatives of Post 249 American Legion.

Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
