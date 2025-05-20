Post 249 American Legion to Host Pancake Breakfast

PARSIPPANY — The Post 249 American Legion is inviting the community to a delicious morning of food and fellowship at their upcoming Pancake Breakfast on Sunday, June 22, from 8:00 a.m. until noon.

Held at the Legion’s location at 91 North Beverwyck Road, Lake Hiawatha, the breakfast promises a hearty meal including pancakes, bacon, sausage, fruit salad, coffee, tea, assorted fruit juices, chocolate milk, and regular milk. It’s a perfect way for families, friends, and neighbors to enjoy a summer morning together while supporting a great cause.

Tickets are priced at $10.00 for adults and $5.00 for children ages 6 to 12. Children under 5 eat free.

To purchase tickets, call (973) 335-9266 or stop by the Legion between 3:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m., Monday through Saturday (use the back bar entrance).

All proceeds support the programs and initiatives of Post 249 American Legion.