Candlelight Vigil Held in Memory of Charlie Kirk

PARSIPPANY — Hundreds of friends, family, and community members gathered on Friday, September 12, at 7:00 p.m. for a candlelight vigil in memory of Charlie Kirk. The event was held on the field at Central Park of Morris County, at the intersection of Governor Chris Christie Drive and Central Avenue.

With candles glowing in the night, Councilman Justin Musella fought back emotion as he addressed the crowd, saying Charlie Kirk gave a generation the courage to stand proudly for faith, freedom, and family.

Attendees brought candles, as people from throughout the area came together to honor Charlie’s life, reflect on treasured memories, and find solace in shared grief and unity. The crowd stood in solidarity, offering support to one another while remembering the impact Charlie had on his community.



Kirk, 31, was fatally shot at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah, on September 10, during a public event as part of his “American Comeback Tour.” Authorities said the attack, carried out from a rooftop, has been labeled a political assassination by Utah Governor Spencer Cox. A suspect, 22-year-old Tyler James Robinson, was arrested in connection with the killing.



Randolph Mayor Joe Hathaway addressed the gathering, saying, “I honor Charlie Kirk’s memory and his life, and I hope that when we leave here today, we will live better lives because of him.”

Parsippany-Troy Hills Councilman Justin Musella, who organized the vigil, also spoke to the crowd. “He made a whole generation of people, millennials, Gen Z, and beyond, know that it’s okay to be a conservative and that it’s OK to think that the most important values to our country, faith, freedom, and the family, are what we should hold dear. And I’m glad to see that the outpouring of support shows that his message is not going away anytime soon,” said Musella.