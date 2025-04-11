Friday, April 11, 2025
Morris County Prosecutor's Office Captain Graduates FBI National Academy

Captain Joseph Costello of the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office proudly graduates from the 293rd session of the FBI National Academy on March 13, 2025—joining an elite group of law enforcement leaders from across the globe.

MORRIS COUNTY — On March 13, 2025, Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Captain Joseph Costello joined the 244 law enforcement officers graduating from the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia.

FBI Director Kash Patel delivered remarks at the ceremony for the 293rd session of the National Academy and presented graduates with their certificates. This session involved men and women from 48 states and the District of Columbia. The class included members of law enforcement agencies from 24 countries, 11 military organizations, and four federal civilian organizations.

Internationally known for its academic excellence, the National Academy consists of 10 weeks of advanced communication, leadership, and fitness training. The training is provided by instructors, special agents, and other staff with advanced degrees, and many instructors are recognized internationally in their fields. Academy participants with proven records as agency professionals are permitted to enroll. On average, these officers have 21 years of law enforcement experience.

Captain Costello is only the eighth Morris County Prosecutor’s Office member to have completed the FBI National Academy since it began in 1935.

Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Recent Articles
