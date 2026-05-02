Cathy Burd Recognized For 26 Years of Commitment by Morris County

PARSIPPANY — Morris County officials and colleagues gathered this week to honor Cathy Burd as she retires after more than 26 years of service in county government.

Burd, most recently assistant director of Law & Public Safety, was recognized during a retirement luncheon at the Morris County Public Safety Training Academy, where officials, first responders and coworkers celebrated her career.

“Each one of you has touched my life. I have the utmost respect for everyone who works for this county, and for all of you here, many of whom I have worked with at some level. To finish my career here in Law and Public Safety and to work with everyone in the Communications Center has truly been a blessing in my life. I am overwhelmed and humbled, and I thank you all for coming to wish me well today,” said Burd, who also expressed her gratitude to her husband and family for their support.

Commissioner Christine Myers presented Burd with a Resolution of Honor, recognizing her contributions across multiple departments.

“It is a privilege to recognize our assistant director of Law and Public Safety as she retires from an exceptional career. When I joined the board, Cathy was in administration, and she was an invaluable resource: knowledgeable, generous with her time and always willing to explain complex issues with clarity and patience. She brought these same qualities to every role held in county government,” Myers said. “Morris County is stronger and our employees better prepared because of her service. We will miss Cathy’s leadership.”

Burd began her career with Morris County in 1999 in the Personnel Division and went on to serve in several leadership roles, including assistant director of finance, director of employee resources and risk management, assistant county administrator and director of operations.

In her most recent role, she oversaw key public safety functions, including the Office of Emergency Management, Communications Center, Public Health Division, Medical Examiner’s Office, Fire Marshal’s Office and the Public Safety Training Academy.

“For me, Cathy has always been a model of what you can do in public service,” said Law & Public Safety Director Scott DiGiralomo. “We’ve known each other through work for more than 20 years, and over that time we became very good friends. I can’t fully explain what it means to have someone you trust implicitly in this line of work. Although she has been in the department for six years, the impact she made and the depth of knowledge she brought from across county government have been invaluable. Everyone here today is a testament to who she is and the relationships she built throughout her career.”

DiGiralomo also noted Burd’s role during the COVID-19 pandemic, including helping oversee the development of a testing site at the County College of Morris to maintain essential services.

Sheriff James M. Gannon also praised her contributions.

“I just want to take a few moments to thank you for your years of service. When I was in the Prosecutor’s Office and later as Sheriff, I can’t thank Cathy enough for what she has done for all of us — in the Sheriff’s Office, across all bureaus, and throughout the Morris County community,” Gannon said. “I often say that Morris County does it better, and that has a lot to do with people like Cathy Burd.”

Throughout her career, officials said Burd was known for her leadership, collaboration and dedication to public service.

In retirement, she plans to spend more time with her family, including her husband, children and grandchildren.