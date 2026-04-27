Morris County Correctional Police Officer Class 25-3 Graduates

MORRIS COUNTY — Sheriff James M. Gannon and the Morris County Correctional Facility Administration team announced the members of County Corrections Police Officer Class 25-3 for their graduation from the Essex County Police Academy.
The class of ten recruits began their academy training on December 12, 2025, at the Essex County BCCCPO program.
After 19 weeks of intensive academy training, which included physical conditioning, classroom instruction, unarmed defense, first responder and CPR certification, firearms training, and other specialized coursework, the recruits successfully completed the program and graduated on Wednesday, April 22, 2026.
The graduation ceremony was held at the historic St. Lucy’s Church in Newark.
Newly Graduated Officers
- Vincent Barba (Firearms Award)
- Cameron Bascomb
- Keegan Carvajal
- John Coleman
- Corey Dempster
- Kenny Elysee
- Shaquille Gould
- Jacob Nelson
- Destiny Neuberger
- David VanWinkle