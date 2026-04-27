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Morris County Correctional Police Officer Class 25-3 Graduates

Morris County Correctional Police Officers Vincent Barba, Cameron Bascomb, Keegan Carvajal, John Coleman, Corey Dempster, Kenny Elysee, Shaquille Gould, Jacob Nelson, Destiny Neuberger, David VanWinkle with the Morris County Correctional Facility Administrative Team
Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
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MORRIS COUNTY — Sheriff James M. Gannon and the Morris County Correctional Facility Administration team announced the members of County Corrections Police Officer Class 25-3 for their graduation from the Essex County Police Academy.


Morris County Correctional Police Officer Vincent Barba with Essex County Academy Instructor 

The class of ten recruits began their academy training on December 12, 2025, at the Essex County BCCCPO program.

After 19 weeks of intensive academy training, which included physical conditioning, classroom instruction, unarmed defense, first responder and CPR certification, firearms training, and other specialized coursework, the recruits successfully completed the program and graduated on Wednesday, April 22, 2026.

The graduation ceremony was held at the historic St. Lucy’s Church in Newark.

Newly Graduated Officers

  • Vincent Barba (Firearms Award)
  • Cameron Bascomb
  • Keegan Carvajal
  • John Coleman
  • Corey Dempster
  • Kenny Elysee
  • Shaquille Gould
  • Jacob Nelson
  • Destiny Neuberger
  • David VanWinkle
Morris County Correctional Police Officers Vincent Barba, Cameron Bascomb, Keegan Carvajal, John Coleman, Corey Dempster, Kenny Elysee, Shaquille Gould, Jacob Nelson, Destiny Neuberger, David VanWinkle
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Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor NJ District Kiwanis International, and Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
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Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 37 years.

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