Parsippany Announces Summer Hours for Township Departments

PARSIPPANY — The Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills has announced that summer hours will be in effect from Monday, May 18, through Friday, September 4.

During this period, most Township departments will operate Monday through Thursday from 8:45 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Hours may vary by department. Residents are encouraged to visit individual department webpages or contact the appropriate office directly to confirm availability before visiting.

Township officials thanked residents for their understanding and wished everyone a safe and enjoyable summer season.