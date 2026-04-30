Driver Charged with DWI After Crashing into Dumpster in Lake Hiawatha

PARSIPPANY — A Lake Hiawatha woman was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated following a motor vehicle crash on Mara Road, according to the .

On Wednesday, March 19, 2026, at approximately 12:53 p.m., Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Officer Jason Ferreira responded to 115 Mara Road for a report of a vehicle that had struck a dumpster.

Upon arrival, officers located a female driver seated on the sidewalk. The driver, identified as Sarah J. Budney, 24, of Lake Hiawatha, admitted to officers that she had been drinking and was intoxicated.

According to the police report, officers observed signs of impairment, including slurred speech, red and glassy eyes, and difficulty standing without assistance.

Police attempted to conduct field sobriety tests; however, Budney was unable to complete them due to her condition. Officers also noted the odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from her breath.

An investigation revealed that the driver had struck a curb before crashing into a dumpster in a parking lot near Victoria Avenue, causing damage to the vehicle.

Budney was placed under arrest and transported to police headquarters, where she was unable to provide adequate breath samples during multiple attempts at an Alcotest.

She was charged with:

Driving While Intoxicated (39:4-50)

Refusal to Submit to Breath Testing (39:4-50.4A)

Reckless Driving (39:4-96)

Failure to Inspect (39:8-1)

Consent to Take Samples (39:4-50.2)

Budney was released to a responsible party pending a court appearance.

Her vehicle was towed from the scene by Egale Towing. No injuries were reported.

This incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Department.

Editor’s Note: The court’s rules require us to include a statement that states: The charges outlined in this publication are merely accusations, and the defendant and/or defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.