Thursday, April 30, 2026
HomeLocal NewsDriver Charged with DWI After Crashing into Dumpster in Lake Hiawatha
Local NewsPolice and Fire

Driver Charged with DWI After Crashing into Dumpster in Lake Hiawatha

Photo for illustration purposes only. The actual incident may not reflect the photo.
Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
58

Advertisement

spot_img

Advertisement

spot_img

PARSIPPANY — A Lake Hiawatha woman was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated following a motor vehicle crash on Mara Road, according to the .

On Wednesday, March 19, 2026, at approximately 12:53 p.m., Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Officer Jason Ferreira responded to 115 Mara Road for a report of a vehicle that had struck a dumpster.

Upon arrival, officers located a female driver seated on the sidewalk. The driver, identified as Sarah J. Budney, 24, of Lake Hiawatha, admitted to officers that she had been drinking and was intoxicated.

According to the police report, officers observed signs of impairment, including slurred speech, red and glassy eyes, and difficulty standing without assistance.

Police attempted to conduct field sobriety tests; however, Budney was unable to complete them due to her condition. Officers also noted the odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from her breath.

An investigation revealed that the driver had struck a curb before crashing into a dumpster in a parking lot near Victoria Avenue, causing damage to the vehicle.

Budney was placed under arrest and transported to police headquarters, where she was unable to provide adequate breath samples during multiple attempts at an Alcotest.

She was charged with:

  • Driving While Intoxicated (39:4-50)
  • Refusal to Submit to Breath Testing (39:4-50.4A)
  • Reckless Driving (39:4-96)
  • Failure to Inspect (39:8-1)
  • Consent to Take Samples (39:4-50.2)

Budney was released to a responsible party pending a court appearance.

Her vehicle was towed from the scene by Egale Towing. No injuries were reported.

This incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Department.

Editor’s Note: The court’s rules require us to include a statement that states: The charges outlined in this publication are merely accusations, and the defendant and/or defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Letter to the Editor: Taxes “Who is to Blame”
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor NJ District Kiwanis International, and Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Recent Articles
Click here forspot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
spot_img

Local News

Load more

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img
spot_img

EDITOR PICKS

POLICE AND FIRE

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 37 years.

Submit Letters or Press Releases use drop down menu at top. We do not accept material by emails.

FOLLOW US

© 2025 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »