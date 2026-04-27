Vehicle Crashes Into Tree and Home in Parsippany After Driver Reverses onto Califon Road

PARSIPPANY — A motor vehicle crash in Parsippany caused significant property damage after a driver reversed out of a parking space, struck a tree, and continued into a residential property, according to a Police Crash Investigation Report.

The incident occurred on Friday, April 17, on Califon Road near Lake Shore Drive. Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Officer Evan Ruggiero reported that the driver, identified as Alicia Depasquale, 84, of Parsippany, had been parked at on Lake Shore Drive before entering the vehicle and backing out.

According to the crash the vehicle traveled in reverse at a moderate speed, crossed Califon Road at an angle, and struck a tree near a home on Califon Road. The impact caused damage along the driver’s side of the vehicle.

The vehicle then continued backward down a slope, re-entering the roadway before traveling approximately 100 feet and mounting the front yard of a residence at 118 Califon Road. Police said the vehicle struck the front steps of the home, damaging both the structure and the passenger side of the vehicle before coming to a stop.

An inspection of the vehicle determined it was not in park at the time of the incident. A building inspector was requested to assess potential structural damage to the residence.

Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Officer Evan Ruggiero concluded that the crash was caused by improper backing and driver inattention. The driver was issued a summons for careless driving.

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

Editor’s Note: The court’s rules require us to include a statement that states: The charges outlined in this publication are merely accusations, and the defendant and/or defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.