Mayor Pulkit Desai Calls for Community Support After Sanitation Worker Seriously Injured

PARSIPPANY — A serious workplace accident involving a township sanitation worker has prompted both an official statement from Mayor Pulkit Desai and an outpouring of community support for a longtime local public servant.

The injured worker, identified by members of the community as Anthony Shandra, a more than 20-year member of the Mount Tabor Volunteer Fire Department and a dedicated sanitation employee in Parsippany-Troy Hills, was hurt while performing his duties earlier this week.

According to the Mayor’s statement issued April 29, the Department of Public Works employee was seriously injured while serving the residents of Parsippany. He underwent surgery and is now in recovery, though officials note the road ahead will be challenging.

“Sanitation work is honest, necessary, and sometimes dangerous,” Mayor Desai said. “The men and women who do it deserve not only our gratitude, but our vigilance on the roads.”

Mayor Desai also thanked first responders and medical teams for their swift actions, emphasizing the critical role they played in ensuring the worker received immediate care.

The incident has sparked a wave of support across the community for Shandra, who is widely known for his dedication both on the job and through his volunteer service. Friends, colleagues, and residents have rallied to assist him and his family as they face mounting medical expenses and time away from work.

A GoFundMe campaign has been established to help ease the financial burden during his recovery:

www.gofundme.com/f/help-anthony-heal-parsippany-sanitation-worker

Even in the face of serious injury, those close to Shandra say he has remained positive and continues to show the same strength and humor that have defined his years of service.

In his statement, Mayor Desai urged residents to take this moment as a reminder to drive cautiously and remain alert around sanitation crews and roadside workers.

“I ask every resident to take this to heart; slow down, stay alert, and respect those working on our streets. A moment’s carelessness can change a life forever,” he said.

The Township reaffirmed its commitment to supporting the injured worker and ensuring the safety of all employees who serve the community.

“In Parsippany, we take care of our own; and right now, one of our own needs us.”