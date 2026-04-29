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Mayor Pulkit Desai Calls for Community Support After Sanitation Worker Seriously Injured

Parsippany Sanitation Worker and Firefighter Anthony Shandra
Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
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PARSIPPANY — A serious workplace accident involving a township sanitation worker has prompted both an official statement from Mayor Pulkit Desai and an outpouring of community support for a longtime local public servant.

The injured worker, identified by members of the community as Anthony Shandra, a more than 20-year member of the Mount Tabor Volunteer Fire Department and a dedicated sanitation employee in Parsippany-Troy Hills, was hurt while performing his duties earlier this week.

According to the Mayor’s statement issued April 29, the Department of Public Works employee was seriously injured while serving the residents of Parsippany. He underwent surgery and is now in recovery, though officials note the road ahead will be challenging.

“Sanitation work is honest, necessary, and sometimes dangerous,” Mayor Desai said. “The men and women who do it deserve not only our gratitude, but our vigilance on the roads.”

Mayor Desai also thanked first responders and medical teams for their swift actions, emphasizing the critical role they played in ensuring the worker received immediate care.

The incident has sparked a wave of support across the community for Shandra, who is widely known for his dedication both on the job and through his volunteer service. Friends, colleagues, and residents have rallied to assist him and his family as they face mounting medical expenses and time away from work.

A GoFundMe campaign has been established to help ease the financial burden during his recovery:
www.gofundme.com/f/help-anthony-heal-parsippany-sanitation-worker

Even in the face of serious injury, those close to Shandra say he has remained positive and continues to show the same strength and humor that have defined his years of service.

In his statement, Mayor Desai urged residents to take this moment as a reminder to drive cautiously and remain alert around sanitation crews and roadside workers.

“I ask every resident to take this to heart; slow down, stay alert, and respect those working on our streets. A moment’s carelessness can change a life forever,” he said.

The Township reaffirmed its commitment to supporting the injured worker and ensuring the safety of all employees who serve the community.

“In Parsippany, we take care of our own; and right now, one of our own needs us.”

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Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor NJ District Kiwanis International, and Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
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Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 37 years.

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