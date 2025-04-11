Friday, April 11, 2025
Abandoned Dog Found at Parsippany Apartment Complex

Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Nina, a sweet senior dog rescued in Parsippany, is now safe and healing—waiting patiently for a forever home filled with love and comfort.

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany Animal Control and Shelter is asking the community to open their hearts to Nina, a senior dog found abandoned, emaciated, and covered in bite wounds at a local apartment complex.

When Animal Control officers discovered her, Nina was limping, starving, and emotionally devastated. “We could tell her heart was broken, even after being abandoned by her person and suffering through the poor care she received from them,” shelter officials shared. “We gave her the name Nina, even though that’s likely not her name, but she seems happy with it.”

Veterinary care revealed that Nina suffers from several age-related, degenerative conditions, including hip dysplasia, knee issues, and arthritis. Despite her challenges, she is steadily improving, thanks to consistent medical treatment, pain management, and nutritious food.

Authorities have not yet released any details about who abandoned her or how long she was left alone.

Described as a low-maintenance companion, Nina wants affection, a warm bed, food, and regular potty breaks. Shelter staff describe her as deeply affectionate and eager to be near people. While she’s wary of cats and keeps her distance, she is not aggressive toward them. However, due to her discomfort around other dogs, it’s recommended she be the only dog in her new home.

“Nina doesn’t belong in a shelter,” officials posted. “We are looking for an adopter or rescue to brighten her sad eyes. She will be spayed prior to adoption.”

Those interested in giving Nina the loving home she deserves are encouraged to submit an adoption application. The shelter will review applications and promptly arrange meet-and-greets with suitable adopters.

“We know finding what Nina needs is not easy,” the shelter added, “but we are hopeful she has an angel out there.”

For more information or to apply, visit the Parsippany Animal Shelter website.

