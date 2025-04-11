Friday, April 11, 2025
Authorities Confirm Investigation into Route 10 Crash Involving Multiple Fatalities

Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Emergency responders on the scene of a fatal multi-vehicle crash at the intersection of Route 10 and Millbrook Avenue in Randolph on Thursday, April 10. The collision resulted in three adult fatalities and multiple injuries, including two children.

MORRIS COUNTY — Morris County Prosecutor Robert Carroll, Chief of Detectives Robert McNally, Morris County Sheriff James Gannon, and Randolph Police Chief Will Harzula confirm an active investigation into a fatal motor vehicle crash that occurred the afternoon of Thursday, April 10, on Route 10 in Randolph.

At approximately 3:20 p.m., first responders were notified of a multi-vehicle crash on Route 10 at the intersection with Millbrook Avenue. The preliminary investigation revealed a four-vehicle crash. Among the involved vehicles was a school minivan occupied by students and employees.

At this time, it can be confirmed that there are three adult fatalities as a result of this crash. Two children injured in this crash have been transported to local hospitals for care. Two adults were treated at the scene.

The deceased are:

• Bertha Castaneda, 67, of Dover
• Diane Goetz, 71, of Randolph
• Maria Z. Figueroa, 58, of Wharton – Click here for the GoFundMe page.

Castaneda and Figueroa traveled in a school vehicle registered to Alyft Transport LLC, transporting students for P.G. Chambers in Cedar Knolls.

Dexsel was in a vehicle that was hit by a car. He is now in critical condition at Morristown Hospital, fighting for his life. His injuries are severe, and the road to recovery—if even possible—will be long and uncertain. Click here for the GoFundMe page.

The Randolph Police Department, Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit, and Morris County Sheriff’s Office CSI Unit are conducting the investigation. The investigation remains ongoing, and no other information is available. Additional information will be provided at the appropriate juncture.

Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll said, “While we cannot disclose many details on the circumstances of this crash at this time, I can say this is a horrible tragedy for the Morris County community and beyond. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of those who lost their lives and with those whose lives will undoubtedly be impacted by their loss. We ask that residents exercise discretion with what they share online, as this incident may be deeply traumatic for those in the community.”

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is urged to call the Randolph Township Police Department at (973) 989-7000 or the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit at (973) 285-6200.

Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
