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Residential Structure Fire Extinguished By Parsippany Firefighters; One Treated for Smoke Inhalation

Photo Courtesy Of Parsippany District 5 Fire Department
Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
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PARSIPPANY — At approximately 11:26 p.m. on Saturday, April 18, 2026, members of the Parsippany District 5 Fire Department were dispatched to a reported residential structure fire at 760 South Edwards Road.

Residential structure fire at 760 South Edwards Road.

Due to the severity of the incident, mutual aid was requested from Lake Hiawatha Fire District 4, Parsippany-Troy Hills Fire District 6, the Boonton Fire Department Rapid Intervention Crew (RIC) Team, Parsippany’s Rockaway Neck Volunteer First Aid Squad, Parsippany Volunteer Ambulance Squad, and the Parsippany Police Department.

Upon arrival, Engine 56 encountered a well-involved one-story, two-family residence with heavy fire showing from the “A” side. Firefighters were also faced with an additional hazard, as a live power line had fallen across the roadway.

Engine 56 immediately deployed its deck gun to extinguish a significant portion of the fire while crews initiated a search for a reported missing occupant, who was later confirmed to be accounted for. Ladder 5 arrived and stretched an attack line to the “C” side of the structure, advancing into the home while assisting with establishing a water supply. Engine 54 followed shortly after, securing a secondary water source and deploying an additional attack line.

Residential structure fire at 760 South Edwards Road.

Additional crews worked together to bring the fire fully extinguished, performing coordinated fire suppression, primary and secondary searches, ventilation, and overhaul operations.

One resident was transported for treatment of smoke inhalation. The American Red Cross responded to assist displaced occupants with temporary housing and essential needs.

Units including Chief 5, Deputy 5, Ladder 5, Engine 54, Engine 56, and Utility 5 operated on scene for just under four hours before returning to service. The Whippany Fire Department and Pine Brook Volunteer Fire Department provided station coverage during the incident.

Officials also thanked the Parsippany Rescue and Recovery Unit for assisting with refilling SCBA air cylinders and securing the structure.

At the time of this report, the cause of the fire remains under investigation. Authorities have indicated that no further information will be released at this time.

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Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor NJ District Kiwanis International, and Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
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Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 37 years.

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