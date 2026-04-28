Community Rallies Around Injured Parsippany Sanitation Worker and Firefighter Anthony Shandra

One of Parsippany’s own needs the community’s support.

Anthony Shandra, a 20-plus year member of the Mount Tabor Volunteer Fire Department and a dedicated Parsippany sanitation worker, was seriously injured Tuesday morning, April 28, while working on the back of a sanitation truck during his shift.

Shandra was rushed to the hospital, where he underwent surgery. He is now in recovery, but faces a long road ahead, including medical expenses and time away from work that will impact him and his family.

Anyone who knows Anthony knows the kind of person he is: someone who shows up, works hard, and is always there when others need him. Even after everything he has endured, he has continued to keep his sense of humor and positive attitude.

Now, the community is being asked to be there for him.

Donations can be made by clicking here.

Mount Tabor Volunteer Fire Department said any contribution, no matter the amount, will help ease the burden on Anthony and his family while he focuses on healing.

The incident also serves as an important reminder for motorists to slow down and give sanitation crews the space they need to work safely. What may seem routine carries real risk every day.