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Parsippany Sanitation Worker Seriously Injured in Crash; Community Rallies Around Anthony Shandra

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
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PARSIPPANY — A township sanitation worker was seriously injured Tuesday morning, April 28, after being struck by a motor vehicle while performing his duties, prompting an official statement from Mayor Pulkit Desai and an outpouring of community support.

At approximately 7:03 a.m., the Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Department Communications Desk received an emergency radio transmission from a Department of Public Works garbage truck, along with multiple 911 calls, reporting that a sanitation worker had been struck in the area of Vail Road and Arnold Drive in Parsippany-Troy Hills.

Emergency responders, including Par-Troy EMS and Parsippany police officers, arrived quickly and rendered lifesaving care. The victim was transported by Par-Troy EMS and Saint Clare’s paramedics to Morristown Medical Center for treatment of severe injuries to his lower extremities.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the 48-year-old victim, an employee of the Township’s Department of Public Works Recycling and Sanitation Division, was placing trash into the rear of a stopped garbage truck when a Nissan Altima, driven by a 29-year-old male, struck the rear of the vehicle. The impact pinned the worker between the car and the garbage truck.

Authorities confirmed that the driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators. The Morris County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit responded to assist.

Mayor Calls for Vigilance and Support

In a statement issued April 29, Mayor Pulkit Desai emphasized the dangers sanitation workers face and called on residents to remain alert on the roads.

Parsippany Sanitation Worker and Firefighter Anthony Shandra

“Sanitation work is honest, necessary, and sometimes dangerous,” said Desai. “The men and women who do it deserve not only our gratitude, but our vigilance on the roads.”

He also thanked first responders and medical personnel for their swift actions and confirmed the employee underwent surgery and is now in recovery.

“I ask every resident to take this to heart; slow down, stay alert, and respect those working on our streets. A moment’s carelessness can change a life forever,” he added.

Community Rallies Around Anthony Shandra

The injured worker has been identified by members of the community as Anthony Shandra, a longtime Parsippany sanitation worker and a dedicated member of the Mount Tabor Volunteer Fire Department for more than 20 years.

Known for his strong work ethic and commitment to serving others, Shandra is now facing a long recovery, along with mounting medical expenses and time away from work.

In response, the community has come together to support him and his family.

Friends and colleagues say that even after the accident, Shandra has maintained his positive attitude and sense of humor—traits that have defined his years of service.

Ongoing Investigation

The incident remains under active investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Parsippany Police Department at (973) 263-4300.

Note: This incident remains under investigation, and no further information has been released at this time.

Mount Tabor Volunteer Fire Department has set up a GoFundMe account for Anthony. Click here to make a donation.

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Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor NJ District Kiwanis International, and Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
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Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 37 years.

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