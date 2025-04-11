Parsippany Education Foundation Donates $2,000 to Support Project Graduation

PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany Education Foundation, Inc., donated $2,000 to support Parsippany’s Class of 2025 Project Graduation. Whether Redhawks or Vikings, the Foundation extends its best wishes to all graduating seniors as they prepare to celebrate this milestone and embark on their next chapter.

PEF President Andrew Ladas presents a $1,000 check to PHHS Class of 2025 Officers: Vritika Sai Kilaru, Treasurer; Sofia Garcia, Secretary; and Gianni Imperati, President.

The Parsippany Education Foundation, Inc. (PEF) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to enhancing educational opportunities for students within the Parsippany-Troy Hills School District. Since its founding, PEF has worked closely with educators, administrators, and the community to provide funding for innovative programs, classroom technology, and extracurricular initiatives that fall outside the scope of the regular school budget.

PEF plays a vital role in fostering a well-rounded educational environment by supporting academic excellence and student enrichment. The Foundation raises funds through community events, sponsorships, and private donations, with all proceeds directly benefiting Parsippany schools. Whether supporting STEM initiatives, arts programs, or student-led projects like Project Graduation, PEF remains committed to helping students thrive in and out of the classroom.