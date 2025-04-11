Friday, April 11, 2025
HomeLocal NewsParsippany Education Foundation Donates $2,000 to Support Project Graduation
Local NewsSchool News

Parsippany Education Foundation Donates $2,000 to Support Project Graduation

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
412
PEF Executive Board Members Andrew Ladas, Tara Snellings (Vice President), and Jennifer Ladas (Secretary) present a $1,000 check to PHS Class of 2025 student council members, Devin Patel and Simran Manhas.

Advertisement

spot_img

Advertisement

spot_img

PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany Education Foundation, Inc., donated $2,000 to support Parsippany’s Class of 2025 Project Graduation. Whether Redhawks or Vikings, the Foundation extends its best wishes to all graduating seniors as they prepare to celebrate this milestone and embark on their next chapter.

ChatGPT said:
PEF President Andrew Ladas presents a $1,000 check to PHHS Class of 2025 Officers: Vritika Sai Kilaru, Treasurer; Sofia Garcia, Secretary; and Gianni Imperati, President.

The Parsippany Education Foundation, Inc. (PEF) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to enhancing educational opportunities for students within the Parsippany-Troy Hills School District. Since its founding, PEF has worked closely with educators, administrators, and the community to provide funding for innovative programs, classroom technology, and extracurricular initiatives that fall outside the scope of the regular school budget.

PEF plays a vital role in fostering a well-rounded educational environment by supporting academic excellence and student enrichment. The Foundation raises funds through community events, sponsorships, and private donations, with all proceeds directly benefiting Parsippany schools. Whether supporting STEM initiatives, arts programs, or student-led projects like Project Graduation, PEF remains committed to helping students thrive in and out of the classroom.

spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Authorities Confirm Investigation into Route 10 Crash Involving Multiple Fatalities
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Recent Articles
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Local News

Load more

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img

EDITOR PICKS

POLICE AND FIRE

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 36 years.

Submit Letters or Press Releases use drop down menu at top. We do not accept material by emails.

FOLLOW US

© 2024 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »