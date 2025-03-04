Friday, March 7, 2025
Hope One Symposium to Address Mental Health and Addiction Resources in Morris County

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
Hope One

MORRIS COUNTY – The Hope One Symposium, a crucial event focused on mental health, addiction recovery, and community support, will take place on Friday, March 21, at the County College of Morris, Dragonetti Auditorium, from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. The event, hosted by the Morris County Sheriff’s Office, will bring together law enforcement officers, treatment providers, and community partners from across the state to share best practices and vital resources.

The symposium will highlight mental health community resources, focusing on innovative programs aimed at combating homelessness, substance use disorders, and mental health challenges. A key feature of the event is Sheriff Gannon’s Hope One initiative, a mobile outreach vehicle providing addiction recovery and mental health services, which is celebrating its eighth anniversary. The Hope Hub program, designed to assist individuals and families at acute risk, also marks its fourth year of service.

Event Highlights:

  • Presentations on mental health community resources
  • Insights from law enforcement officers, treatment providers, and community organizations
  • Networking opportunities for advocates, professionals, and community members
  • Free breakfast included for attendees

How to Register:

Those interested in attending can register online by clicking here.

For further details, attendees can contact Corporal Valvano at hopeone@co.morris.nj.us or call (973) 590-0300.

This event serves as a vital platform for community engagement and support, reaffirming Morris County’s commitment to tackling mental health and addiction issues through education, collaboration, and action.

Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
