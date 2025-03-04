Hope One Symposium to Address Mental Health and Addiction Resources in Morris County

MORRIS COUNTY – The Hope One Symposium, a crucial event focused on mental health, addiction recovery, and community support, will take place on Friday, March 21, at the County College of Morris, Dragonetti Auditorium, from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. The event, hosted by the Morris County Sheriff’s Office, will bring together law enforcement officers, treatment providers, and community partners from across the state to share best practices and vital resources.

The symposium will highlight mental health community resources, focusing on innovative programs aimed at combating homelessness, substance use disorders, and mental health challenges. A key feature of the event is Sheriff Gannon’s Hope One initiative, a mobile outreach vehicle providing addiction recovery and mental health services, which is celebrating its eighth anniversary. The Hope Hub program, designed to assist individuals and families at acute risk, also marks its fourth year of service.

Event Highlights:

Presentations on mental health community resources

Insights from law enforcement officers, treatment providers, and community organizations

Networking opportunities for advocates, professionals, and community members

Free breakfast included for attendees

How to Register:

Those interested in attending can register online by clicking here.

For further details, attendees can contact Corporal Valvano at hopeone@co.morris.nj.us or call (973) 590-0300.

This event serves as a vital platform for community engagement and support, reaffirming Morris County’s commitment to tackling mental health and addiction issues through education, collaboration, and action.