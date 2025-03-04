Friday, March 7, 2025
Cyber Threats Are Growing—Here’s How Parsippany Businesses Can Stay Safe

From Threats to Solutions: Learn Cybersecurity Best Practices for Your Small Business

PARSIPPANY – Small businesses must stay informed and prepared as cyber threats evolve. The Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Committee and the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce are encouraging local business owners to participate in an upcoming cybersecurity webinar hosted by the New Jersey Small Business Development Center (NJSBDC) in partnership with Google. The free webinar, titled “Cybersecurity and Your Small Business: Learn to Protect Yourself,” will take place on Friday, March 21 at 11:00 a.m. via Google Meet.

The session will feature cybersecurity insights from Sandra Garcia, a Grow with Google Coach, and welcoming remarks from Kelly Brozyna, State Director and CEO of NJSBDC. Congresswoman LaMonica McIver (NJ-10) will deliver special opening remarks.

Frank Cahill, Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Committee, emphasized the importance of cybersecurity education for business owners. “In today’s digital age, protecting customer data and business information is just as important as securing a storefront,” said Cahill. “This webinar provides small business owners with the knowledge and tools to safeguard their operations against cyber threats. We strongly encourage Parsippany businesses to take advantage of this free opportunity.”

The webinar will cover key topics, including how to recognize cyber threats, proactive security strategies, and steps to take during a breach. Attendees will also learn about the Google Cybersecurity Career Certificate, a resource designed to help businesses and employees strengthen their cybersecurity skills.

For more information and to register click here.

Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
