Whippany/Passaic Rivers’ Flood Remediation Task Force Spring Clean Up

MORRIS COUNTY — Hanover Township Mayor Thomas “Ace “Gallagher, East Hanover Township Mayor Joseph Pannullo, and Florham Park Mayor Mark Taylor have announced an exciting new initiative to complement the Whippany/Passaic Rivers’ Flood Remediation Task Force and conduct an all-volunteer “clean-up day” on April 5 with a rain date of April 26.

Mayor Gallagher stated, “This exciting announcement continues the work already started on trying to alleviate flooding in the area by allowing a volunteer network of contractors, non-profit and civic organizations, and resident volunteers to help with tree removal, the de-snagging of the rivers and clean-up along the banks of the Passaic and Whippany Rivers. Along with Mayor Guariglia from Morris Township, Mayor Dougherty from Morristown, Mayor Karr from Morris Plains, and Mayor Barberio from Parsippany, we continue to work together to help our citizens and businesses along these water tributaries to make the water flow again and avoid property loss due to flooding.”

Scheduled for Saturday, April 5, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., with a rain date on Saturday, April 26th, each town has identified several potential sites to do a “clean up” for the day. Mayor Gallagher stated, “Several tree removal contractors, equipment operators, volunteer groups and volunteer citizens have already expressed interest in joining us on April 5 and we ask anyone in) terested in signing up from any of our communities’ to kindly call Mayor Gallagher at (973441-0114 or e-mail Mayor Gallagher at TGallagher@hanovertownship.com.

Once all sites are identified, we will post them on each town’s website as the date approaches.