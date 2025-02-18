Former Police Officer Sentenced in Connection with Fatal Collision

MORRIS COUNTY — Morris County Prosecutor Robert Carroll, Chief of Detectives Robert McNally, and Roxbury Police Chief Mathew Holland confirmed the sentencing of Gerald Veneziano, 41, of Belleville, in connection with a fatal motor vehicle crash that occurred on May 31, 2024, in Roxbury.

On January 6, 2025, Veneziano entered guilty pleas to second-degree Reckless Vehicular Homicide and Driving While Under the Influence. On February 14, 2025, the Honorable Robert Hanna, J.S.C. imposed a sentence of six years in New Jersey State Prison, subject to the No Early Release Act (NERA). Veneziano must also pay $8,961 in restitution to the victim’s family.

At approximately 10:30 p.m. on May 31, 2024, the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office was notified of a motor vehicle crash involving two vehicles on Howard Boulevard in Roxbury. Investigators determined that a southbound 2019 Mazda 3 and a northbound 2021 Chevrolet Silverado collided.

Jacob Davis was a student at Northeastern University studying pre-med and behavioral neuroscience

The driver of the Mazda 3, Jacob Davis, 19, of Flanders, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Veneziano was extricated from the Silverado and transported to Morristown Medical Center with serious internal injuries.

Numerous empty alcohol containers were found in the vicinity of where the Silverado came to rest.

Subsequent investigation revealed that Veneziano was under the influence of alcohol and was operating the Silverado at approximately 90 miles per hour at the time of the collision.

Editors Note: An earlier posting incorrectly stated that Officer Gerald Veneziano was a Roxbury Police Officer. (The accident occurred in Roxbury). We apologize to the Roxbury Police Department for this error.