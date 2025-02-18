Friday, February 21, 2025
HomeBeyond ParsippanyFormer Police Officer Sentenced in Connection with Fatal Collision
Beyond ParsippanyPolice and Fire

Former Police Officer Sentenced in Connection with Fatal Collision

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
11346

Advertisement

spot_img

Advertisement

spot_img

MORRIS COUNTYMorris County Prosecutor Robert Carroll, Chief of Detectives Robert McNally, and Roxbury Police Chief Mathew Holland confirmed the sentencing of Gerald Veneziano, 41, of Belleville, in connection with a fatal motor vehicle crash that occurred on May 31, 2024, in Roxbury.

On January 6, 2025, Veneziano entered guilty pleas to second-degree Reckless Vehicular Homicide and Driving While Under the Influence. On February 14, 2025, the Honorable Robert Hanna, J.S.C. imposed a sentence of six years in New Jersey State Prison, subject to the No Early Release Act (NERA). Veneziano must also pay $8,961 in restitution to the victim’s family.

At approximately 10:30 p.m. on May 31, 2024, the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office was notified of a motor vehicle crash involving two vehicles on Howard Boulevard in Roxbury. Investigators determined that a southbound 2019 Mazda 3 and a northbound 2021 Chevrolet Silverado collided.

Jacob Davis was a student at Northeastern University studying pre-med and behavioral neuroscience

The driver of the Mazda 3, Jacob Davis, 19, of Flanders, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Veneziano was extricated from the Silverado and transported to Morristown Medical Center with serious internal injuries.

Numerous empty alcohol containers were found in the vicinity of where the Silverado came to rest.

Subsequent investigation revealed that Veneziano was under the influence of alcohol and was operating the Silverado at approximately 90 miles per hour at the time of the collision.

Prosecutor Carroll would like to acknowledge the Roxbury Police Department, the Morris County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit, and the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit for their efforts in this investigation and prosecution.

Editors Note: An earlier posting incorrectly stated that Officer Gerald Veneziano was a Roxbury Police Officer. (The accident occurred in Roxbury). We apologize to the Roxbury Police Department for this error.

spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Parsippany Library Receives Donation from the Woman’s Club
Next article
American Legion 249 to Host St. Patrick’s Dinner & Dance Fundraiser
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Recent Articles
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Local News

Load more
Sign up today for FOCUS NEWSspot_img

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img

EDITOR PICKS

POLICE AND FIRE

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 36 years.

Submit Letters or Press Releases use drop down menu at top. We do not accept material by emails.

FOLLOW US

© 2024 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »