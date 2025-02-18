Parsippany Library Receives Donation from the Woman’s Club

PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany-Troy Hills Public Library, a cornerstone of our community, offers many services beyond traditional book lending. It serves as a hub for learning and civic engagement, hosting classes, speaker events, book clubs, and more. For more information about the library’s offerings click here.

The Woman’s Club of Parsippany-Troy Hills is delighted to contribute to the library’s mission by donating funds that enable the library staff to acquire educational resources for patrons. This year’s donations include two Leap Frog Magic Adventure Globes with a 2.8” video screen, which explores various cultures, animals, habitats, and more, along with over five hours of BBC video. Additionally, the library has received one Math Island Board Game. These resources are available through the Library of Things.

In addition to these donations, the Parsippany-Troy Hills Woman’s Club actively participates in various library-related events. They organize Read Across America Day by reading at multiple locations, including our local library, and contribute to the Summer Reading Program by donating items. Furthermore, they show their appreciation for library workers by providing snacks for staff at all three branches on Library Worker Appreciation Day.

The Woman’s Club of Parsippany-Troy Hills is a proud member of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs (GFWC) and the New Jersey State Federation of Women’s Clubs (NJSFWC), the largest volunteer women’s service organizations in the nation and state. These esteemed organizations provide a diverse array of opportunities for women to engage in education, leadership development, and community service.