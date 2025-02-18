Friday, February 21, 2025
HomeLocal NewsParsippany Library Receives Donation from the Woman’s Club
Local News

Parsippany Library Receives Donation from the Woman’s Club

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
2905
The Woman’s Club of Parsippany-Troy Hills supports the library’s mission by providing funds that enable the library staff to acquire educational resources for patrons.

Advertisement

spot_img

Advertisement

spot_img

PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany-Troy Hills Public Library, a cornerstone of our community, offers many services beyond traditional book lending. It serves as a hub for learning and civic engagement, hosting classes, speaker events, book clubs, and more. For more information about the library’s offerings click here.

The Woman’s Club of Parsippany-Troy Hills is delighted to contribute to the library’s mission by donating funds that enable the library staff to acquire educational resources for patrons. This year’s donations include two Leap Frog Magic Adventure Globes with a 2.8” video screen, which explores various cultures, animals, habitats, and more, along with over five hours of BBC video. Additionally, the library has received one Math Island Board Game. These resources are available through the Library of Things.

In addition to these donations, the Parsippany-Troy Hills Woman’s Club actively participates in various library-related events. They organize Read Across America Day by reading at multiple locations, including our local library, and contribute to the Summer Reading Program by donating items. Furthermore, they show their appreciation for library workers by providing snacks for staff at all three branches on Library Worker Appreciation Day.  

The Woman’s Club of Parsippany-Troy Hills is a proud member of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs (GFWC) and the New Jersey State Federation of Women’s Clubs (NJSFWC), the largest volunteer women’s service organizations in the nation and state. These esteemed organizations provide a diverse array of opportunities for women to engage in education, leadership development, and community service.

spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Hope One Symposium to Spotlight Mental Health and Community Resources
Next article
Former Police Officer Sentenced in Connection with Fatal Collision
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Recent Articles
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Local News

Load more
Sign up today for FOCUS NEWSspot_img

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img

EDITOR PICKS

POLICE AND FIRE

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 36 years.

Submit Letters or Press Releases use drop down menu at top. We do not accept material by emails.

FOLLOW US

© 2024 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »