Friday, February 21, 2025
American Legion 249 to Host St. Patrick’s Dinner & Dance Fundraiser

By Frank L. Cahill
Irish American meal of corned beef, cabbage, and potatoes.

PARSIPPANY — The American Legion 249 will celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with a special Dinner and Dance Fundraiser on Saturday, March 8, from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. at its hall located at 91 N. Beverwyck Road, Lake Hiawatha. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m., and the evening promises a lively atmosphere filled with music, dancing, and a classic Irish feast, all in support of local veterans.

The event will feature entertainment by DJ Nick at Nite, who will keep the crowd engaged with a mix of favorite hits and classic tunes. Guests can look forward to a night of singing, dancing, and entertainment while gathering in the spirit of camaraderie and community.

Dinner will be served buffet-style, including corned beef with all the trimmings, dessert, and coffee.

Tickets for the fundraiser are available for $30.00 per person and must be purchased in advance at the bar. Proceeds from the event will support the American Legion’s ongoing mission to assist veterans and their families.

“This is more than just a celebration of Irish heritage,” said an event organizer. “It’s an opportunity for the community to come together, enjoy a great meal, and support the men and women who have served our country.”

For more information, contact (973) 335-9266.

