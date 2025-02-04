Mario M. Kranjac Announces Run for New Jersey Governor

MORRIS COUNTY — Mario M. Kranjac has officially entered the New Jersey governor’s race, bringing what his campaign describes as a political outsider’s perspective to the Republican primary. A news release announcing his candidacy described Kranjac as “a political outsider, successful self-made attorney and businessman, and unapologetic supporter of President Trump.”

The statement continued, “Mario will bring fresh thinking, reform, and change to Trenton.”

Kranjac joins a growing Republican field that includes former Assemblyman Jack Ciattarelli, Senator Jon Bramnick, former State Senator Ed Durr, and conservative radio host Bill Spadea.

On the Democratic side, Rep. Mikie Sherrill, former Montclair Mayor Sean Spiller, Newark Mayor Ras Baraka, former NJ Senate President Steve Sweeney, Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop, and Rep. Josh Gottheimer have all announced their candidacies.

The race is expected to be highly competitive as candidates from both parties present their visions for New Jersey’s future.