Wednesday, February 5, 2025
HomeBeyond ParsippanyMario M. Kranjac Announces Run for New Jersey Governor
Beyond Parsippany

Mario M. Kranjac Announces Run for New Jersey Governor

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
1402
Former Englewood Cliffs Mayor Mario M. Kranjac announced his candidacy for Governor

Advertisement

spot_img

Advertisement

spot_img

MORRIS COUNTYMario M. Kranjac has officially entered the New Jersey governor’s race, bringing what his campaign describes as a political outsider’s perspective to the Republican primary. A news release announcing his candidacy described Kranjac as “a political outsider, successful self-made attorney and businessman, and unapologetic supporter of President Trump.”

The statement continued, “Mario will bring fresh thinking, reform, and change to Trenton.”

Kranjac joins a growing Republican field that includes former Assemblyman Jack Ciattarelli, Senator Jon Bramnick, former State Senator Ed Durr, and conservative radio host Bill Spadea.

On the Democratic side, Rep. Mikie Sherrill, former Montclair Mayor Sean Spiller, Newark Mayor Ras Baraka, former NJ Senate President Steve Sweeney, Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop, and Rep. Josh Gottheimer have all announced their candidacies.

The race is expected to be highly competitive as candidates from both parties present their visions for New Jersey’s future.

spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Rainbow Lakes Hosts Successful Ice Rescue Training Drill
Next article
Morris County Chamber of Commerce to Host 104th Annual Luncheon
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Recent Articles
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Local News

Load more
Sign up today for FOCUS NEWSspot_img

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img

EDITOR PICKS

POLICE AND FIRE

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 36 years.

Submit Letters or Press Releases use drop down menu at top. We do not accept material by emails.

FOLLOW US

© 2024 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »