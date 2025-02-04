Wednesday, February 5, 2025
Morris County Chamber of Commerce to Host 104th Annual Luncheon

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
Sudeep Kesh and Christine Cox-West are two prominent figures featured at the Morris County Chamber of Commerce's 104th Annual Luncheon

MORRIS COUNTY — The Morris County Chamber of Commerce will hold its 104th annual meeting luncheon on Thursday, February 13, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. at the Hanover Marriott, 1401 Route 10 East, Hanover.

This year’s keynote speaker is Sudeep Kesh, chief innovation officer at S&P Global Ratings, who leads a team focused on cyber threats, artificial intelligence, and technology disruption. His address will provide practical insights on artificial intelligence and cyber risks for business leaders, strategies for navigating a connected economy, and the innovation imperative for businesses in today’s fast-changing world.

The event will also feature the presentation of the Saint Clare’s Health William P. Huber Award for Outstanding Community Leadership, honoring Christine Cox-West, founding partner of The Fortis Agency. Cox-West is recognized for supporting small businesses, nonprofits, and healthcare organizations, including Children’s Specialized Hospital and Community Medical Center.

Additionally, the luncheon will include:

  • State of the County Address by Morris County Board of County Commissioners Director Tayfun Selen
  • State of the Chamber Overview by Chamber President Meghan Hunscher
  • Recognition of Outgoing Board Chair Deirdre Wheatley-Liss, Principal at Porzio, Bromberg & Newman, P.C.
  • Introduction of Incoming Board Chair Tony Iacono, President of County College of Morris

Under Iacono’s leadership, County College of Morris has strengthened ties with the business community and continues to expand its facilities and educational services. He also serves on multiple statewide education and economic development committees.

The annual luncheon is a key event for business and community leaders in Morris County. It offers networking opportunities and expert insights into economic and technological trends.

Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
