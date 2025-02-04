Wednesday, February 5, 2025
Rainbow Lakes Hosts Successful Ice Rescue Training Drill

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
First Responders Conduct Ice Rescue Training at Rainbow Lakes

PARSIPPANY — The Rainbow Lakes Volunteer Fire Company (Parsippany Fire District 2) led a joint Ice Rescue Training Drill, bringing together multiple emergency response agencies to enhance preparedness for winter emergencies.

Rainbow Lakes, Parsippany Fire Districts 1, 2, and 5 Conduct Joint Ice Rescue Training Drill

A special thank you to our partners in training:

  • Parsippany OEM
  • Parsippany Fire District 1
  • Parsippany Fire District 5
  • Parsippany Rescue and Recovery
  • Parsippany Volunteer Ambulance
  • Parsippany Police
  • Parsippany Rockaway Neck First Aid

These drills are crucial for sharpening skills and ensuring quick, effective responses when every second counts. Check out some action shots from the training.

Rainbow Lakes Firefighters Conduct Critical Ice Rescue Training

Safety Reminder

For training purposes, holes were cut into the Rainbow Lake ice and marked with cones. Please avoid these areas and remember—no ice is ever 100% safe.

Get Involved

Are you interested in lifesaving training like this? Join us. Stop by our next meeting this Friday at 7:30 p.m. at the Rainbow Lakes Firehouse, or contact your local fire company to learn how you can make a difference.

Multi-Agency Ice Rescue Drill Held at Rainbow Lakes
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
