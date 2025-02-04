Rainbow Lakes Hosts Successful Ice Rescue Training Drill

PARSIPPANY — The Rainbow Lakes Volunteer Fire Company (Parsippany Fire District 2) led a joint Ice Rescue Training Drill, bringing together multiple emergency response agencies to enhance preparedness for winter emergencies.
A special thank you to our partners in training:
- Parsippany OEM
- Parsippany Fire District 1
- Parsippany Fire District 5
- Parsippany Rescue and Recovery
- Parsippany Volunteer Ambulance
- Parsippany Police
- Parsippany Rockaway Neck First Aid
These drills are crucial for sharpening skills and ensuring quick, effective responses when every second counts. Check out some action shots from the training.
Safety Reminder
For training purposes, holes were cut into the Rainbow Lake ice and marked with cones. Please avoid these areas and remember—no ice is ever 100% safe.
Get Involved
Are you interested in lifesaving training like this? Join us. Stop by our next meeting this Friday at 7:30 p.m. at the Rainbow Lakes Firehouse, or contact your local fire company to learn how you can make a difference.
