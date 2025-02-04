Rainbow Lakes Hosts Successful Ice Rescue Training Drill

PARSIPPANY — The Rainbow Lakes Volunteer Fire Company (Parsippany Fire District 2) led a joint Ice Rescue Training Drill, bringing together multiple emergency response agencies to enhance preparedness for winter emergencies.

Rainbow Lakes, Parsippany Fire Districts 1, 2, and 5 Conduct Joint Ice Rescue Training Drill

A special thank you to our partners in training:

Parsippany OEM

Parsippany Fire District 1

Parsippany Fire District 5

Parsippany Rescue and Recovery

Parsippany Volunteer Ambulance

Parsippany Police

Parsippany Rockaway Neck First Aid

These drills are crucial for sharpening skills and ensuring quick, effective responses when every second counts. Check out some action shots from the training.

Rainbow Lakes Firefighters Conduct Critical Ice Rescue Training

Safety Reminder

For training purposes, holes were cut into the Rainbow Lake ice and marked with cones. Please avoid these areas and remember—no ice is ever 100% safe.

Get Involved

Are you interested in lifesaving training like this? Join us. Stop by our next meeting this Friday at 7:30 p.m. at the Rainbow Lakes Firehouse, or contact your local fire company to learn how you can make a difference.

#IceRescueTraining #PreparedToSaveLives #CommunityStrong #StaySafe #VolunteerFirefighters