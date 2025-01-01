Thursday, January 2, 2025
Beyond Parsippany

Morris County Board of County Commissioners to Hold Annual Reorganization Meeting

Frank L. Cahill
Morris County Commissioner Tayfun Selen

MORRIS COUNTY — The Morris County Board of County Commissioners will convene for its annual reorganization meeting on Friday, January 3, at 6:00 p.m. The meeting, open to the public, will take place on the fifth floor of the Administration and Records Building, located at 10 Court Street, Morristown. For those unable to attend in person, the event will also be accessible online via WebEx.

During the meeting, Commissioner Tayfun Selen is anticipated to assume the role of board director, succeeding Christine MyersCommissioner Stephen Shaw will continue serving as deputy director. Additionally, Commissioners Stephen H. ShawJohn Krickus, and Deborah Smith, all re-elected in November, will take their oaths of office for new three-year terms. Morris County Surrogate Heather Darling will also be sworn in for her second five-year term.

Commissioner Profiles:

  • Stephen H. Shaw: Entering his third term, Shaw is a former mayor and 12-year council member in Mountain Lakes. He represents Morris County on the North Jersey Transportation Planning Authority (NJTPA), where he was elected secretary of the NJTPA Board of Trustees in 2024.
  • John Krickus: A U.S. Marine Corps veteran and former mayor of Washington Township, Krickus begins his fourth term on the board. He has also served as board director during his tenure.
  • Deborah Smith: First elected in 2016, Smith is starting her fourth term. She previously served as council president in Denville and led the Board of Commissioners as director during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

About the Board:

The seven-member Board of County Commissioners oversees policies and operations across six departments: Employee Resources, Finance, Human Services, Law & Public Safety, Public Works, and Information Technology. Commissioners are elected at-large for staggered three-year terms and act as liaisons to specific departments and functions. Day-to-day operations are managed by County Administrator Deena Leary.

The board’s responsibilities include state-mandated functions, such as managing court facilities, law enforcement, welfare programs, and infrastructure, as well as optional services aimed at enhancing cost efficiency and improving the quality of life for Morris County residents.

For more information about the Morris County Board of County Commissioners, click here.

