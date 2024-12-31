Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany Welcomes Two New Members!

PARSIPPANY — The Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany proudly welcomed two new members, Parsippany residents Nicolas Bronzino and Iris Caprioni, who were officially sworn in by Club President Doreen Brennan during a recent ceremony.

Nicolas and Iris bring a shared enthusiasm for community service and are eager to contribute to the club’s mission of improving the lives of children and enhancing the local community. Their passion for giving back aligns seamlessly with the values of the Kiwanis organization.

President Doreen Brennan expressed her excitement, stating, “Kiwanis is something so good that each of us loves to share it. What better way to show our love for our club and community than to welcome new members? Today, we’re very pleased to welcome Nicolas and Iris to our global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world, one child, and one community at a time.”

Iris Caprioni, a Parsippany resident for 30 years, shared her enthusiasm, saying, “I am proud at this time to become a new member of Kiwanis.”

NJ District Kiwanis Governor-Elect Frank Cahill places the official pin on Nicholas Bronzino, while Iris Caprioni admires her membership plaque.

Nicolas Bronzino added, “I am thankful for the opportunity to join an organization that shares the same message as Parsippany PAL. Volunteerism and giving back to the community of Parsippany are always my top priorities. I hope to share the same message and bring the same vision across all the organizations I am a part of.”

The addition of Nicolas and Iris highlights the Kiwanis Club’s growing influence in Parsippany. Longtime members, such as Frank Cahill, continue to play a vital role in fostering the club’s growth through sponsorship and mentorship of new members.

The Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany is well-known for its dedication to serving the community, and its newest members are expected to make meaningful contributions to the club’s ongoing initiatives.

The club meets weekly at the Parsippany IHOP, 792 Route 46. Meetings are held Thursday mornings at 7:15 a.m., except on the first Thursday of each month when they take place at 6:30 p.m.

For more information about the Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany and how to get involved, click here.