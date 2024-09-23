Tuesday, September 24, 2024
CCM to Host Fall Open House: Discover the Best Pathway to Success

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
MORRIS COUNTY — County College of Morris (CCM), named the #1 Best Community College in New Jersey by Salary Potential from Payscale, will host a Fall Open House on Saturday, October 19, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. This event enables prospective students – high schoolers and parents, adult learners, career changers, and veterans – to explore first-hand how the highly ranked CCM education provides the best pathway to achieve one’s educational goals. 

Visitors may speak with CCM faculty, department representatives, and the Workforce Development team to learn about the more than 100 associate degree, certificate and professional programs. Tours of the park-like campus to see the college’s state-of-the-art facilities, labs, studios, and performing spaces are offered. Students interested in a college education exclusively online can learn about Virtual Campus as well.

Representatives from CCM’s diverse student support services will be available for visitors to connect with, including personalized academic advisement, tutoring, a Center for Student Well-Being, transfer services, career services and accessibility services. Visitors can also learn about the college’s more than 50 co-curricular clubs, student government and Div. II/III athletic programs.

 A free application for admission, resulting in a $30 savings, will be provided at the Open House for those who are interested in pursuing degree programs. Visitors can apply that day and immediately register for courses too. CCM also has funding opportunities for veterans and families.

For visitors who are interested in workforce development programs, CCM’s Center for Workforce Development will be available to advise and enroll students at the Open House. To enroll, there is no application necessary.  

To learn more about this comprehensive campus-wide event, visit https://www.ccm.edu/events/fall-open-house/. Registration is required for the three sessions, which start at 9:00 a.m., 10:00 a.m., and 11:00 a.m.

Visitors can also enter to win a gift card for free CCM swag, books, supplies, and more at the Campus Store.

CCM is located at 214 Center Grove Road in Randolph. The college proudly graduates 1,000 students each year and has the highest graduation rate and one of the highest transfer rates among New Jersey’s community colleges.

Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, President of Kiwanis Club of Tri-Town and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
