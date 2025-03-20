Morris County Celebrates St. Patrick’s Day with Grand Parade

MORRIS COUNTY — The streets of Morristown were filled with Irish pride as Grand Marshal Keith Wood of Chester led the 2025 Morris County St. Patrick’s Day Parade on March 15. Wood, a dedicated member of the local community and a proud advocate for Irish heritage, was honored for his contributions and leadership.

A Proud Tradition

The Morris County St. Patrick’s Day Parade has long been a cherished event, drawing participants and spectators from all over the region. The parade stepped off at noon from 200 South Street and made its way through the heart of Morristown. Lined with enthusiastic onlookers, the route showcased the community’s unity and pride.

Grand Marshal Keith Wood of Chester led the procession.

Honoring the Grand Marshal

Grand Marshal Keith Wood of Chester led the procession. A dedicated community member, Wood’s selection as Grand Marshal was a testament to his unwavering commitment to preserving and promoting Irish culture in Morris County. With a sash draped across his chest, Wood proudly marched at the helm of the parade, waving to the thousands of spectators who lined the streets to celebrate one of New Jersey’s largest and most anticipated St. Patrick’s Day events. Behind him, a sea of green-clad participants, including local officials, marching bands, cultural organizations, and community groups, followed in a spirited procession.

Wood, well known in Chester for his involvement in civic and charitable initiatives, expressed his gratitude for being chosen as this year’s Grand Marshal. “It’s an incredible honor to lead this parade and celebrate the deep-rooted Irish traditions in Morris County,” Wood said. “This event is not just about St. Patrick’s Day—it’s about bringing people together in unity, culture, and celebration.”

The Hawthorne Caballeros bring their signature energy and precision to the Morris County St. Patrick’s Day Parade, thrilling the crowd with their powerful performance and rich musical tradition!

Parade Highlights

The parade featured a vibrant array of participants, including:​

Marching Bands : Local high school bands filled the air with lively tunes, adding rhythm to the celebration.​

: Local high school bands filled the air with lively tunes, adding rhythm to the celebration.​ Bagpipers : Traditional Irish melodies resonated through the streets, evoking a deep sense of heritage.​

: Traditional Irish melodies resonated through the streets, evoking a deep sense of heritage.​ Dance Troupes : Irish dance groups captivated the audience with intricate footwork and spirited performances.​

: Irish dance groups captivated the audience with intricate footwork and spirited performances.​ Community Organizations: Various local groups and societies proudly marched, reflecting the diverse fabric of Morris County.​

Morristown Mayor Timothy Dougherty proudly marches in the Morris County St. Patrick’s Day Parade, celebrating Irish heritage and community spirit alongside local organizations and residents.

A Day of Festivities

Beyond the parade, attendees enjoyed a host of activities:​

Cultural Exhibits : Displays highlighting Irish history and contributions to the community.​

: Displays highlighting Irish history and contributions to the community.​ Food Stalls : Vendors offered traditional Irish fare, delighting the taste buds of many.​

: Vendors offered traditional Irish fare, delighting the taste buds of many.​ Family Activities: Children and families participated in games and crafts, ensuring fun for all ages.​

Veterans from Watnong VFW Post 3401 proudly march in the Morris County St. Patrick’s Day Parade, honoring service, sacrifice, and community spirit on this festive day.

Looking Ahead

The success of this year’s parade underscores Morris County’s enduring spirit and unity. Organizers are already planning next year’s event to make it even more memorable.

With Irish pride on full display, the Irish American Association of Northwest Jersey brings energy, tradition, and music to the Morris County St. Patrick’s Day Parade!

With a bright smile and Irish spirit, Assemblywoman Aura Dunn waves to the crowd as she marches through Morristown, honoring the traditions of St. Patrick’s Day!

With Irish flags waving and spirits high, Morris County’s elected officials—including Commissioner Director Tayfun Selen, Commissioners John Krickus and Deborah Smith, Assemblyman Christian Barranco, Deputy Director Stephen H. Shaw, and Morris County Surrogate Heather Darling—march through Morristown to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, embracing the rich Irish heritage and community spirit.



The Chick-fil-A Cows bring fun and festive spirit to the Morris County St. Patrick’s Day Parade, dressed in green and spreading smiles with their signature ‘Eat Mor Chikin’ message!

Tess Clemente of Chick-fil-A Morris Plains joins the Morris County St. Patrick’s Day Parade, spreading joy alongside the iconic Chick-fil-A Cows as they celebrate Irish heritage with the community!

Morris County Sheriff James Gannon and his officers proudly march in the Morris County St. Patrick’s Day Parade, showcasing their dedication to community safety while celebrating Irish heritage with residents and local leaders!

The Morris County Sheriff’s Office marches proudly through the streets of Morristown during the St. Patrick’s Day Parade, demonstrating their commitment to service, safety, and community spirit!”

Nick Kumburis and the Denville String Band bring lively music and festive energy to the Morris County St. Patrick’s Day Parade, delighting the crowd with their vibrant costumes and traditional sounds!”

Representatives from Provident Bank proudly march in the Morris County St. Patrick’s Day Parade, celebrating community spirit and Irish heritage alongside local residents and organizations!

Residents from Market Street Mission march proudly in the Morris County St. Patrick’s Day Parade, symbolizing hope and transformation, and celebrating their journey alongside the community.

The Madison High School Marching Dodgers fill the streets of Morristown with spirited melodies and precise formations during the St. Patrick’s Day Parade, embodying the vibrant energy of the celebration!”

“The Morris County Democrats proudly march in the Morris County St. Patrick’s Day Parade, celebrating community, diversity, and Irish heritage with residents and local leaders!