Morris County Celebrates St. Patrick’s Day with Grand Parade

MORRIS COUNTY — The streets of Morristown were filled with Irish pride as Grand Marshal Keith Wood of Chester led the 2025 Morris County St. Patrick’s Day Parade on March 15. Wood, a dedicated member of the local community and a proud advocate for Irish heritage, was honored for his contributions and leadership.
A Proud Tradition
The Morris County St. Patrick’s Day Parade has long been a cherished event, drawing participants and spectators from all over the region. The parade stepped off at noon from 200 South Street and made its way through the heart of Morristown. Lined with enthusiastic onlookers, the route showcased the community’s unity and pride.
Honoring the Grand Marshal
Grand Marshal Keith Wood of Chester led the procession. A dedicated community member, Wood’s selection as Grand Marshal was a testament to his unwavering commitment to preserving and promoting Irish culture in Morris County. With a sash draped across his chest, Wood proudly marched at the helm of the parade, waving to the thousands of spectators who lined the streets to celebrate one of New Jersey’s largest and most anticipated St. Patrick’s Day events. Behind him, a sea of green-clad participants, including local officials, marching bands, cultural organizations, and community groups, followed in a spirited procession.
Wood, well known in Chester for his involvement in civic and charitable initiatives, expressed his gratitude for being chosen as this year’s Grand Marshal. “It’s an incredible honor to lead this parade and celebrate the deep-rooted Irish traditions in Morris County,” Wood said. “This event is not just about St. Patrick’s Day—it’s about bringing people together in unity, culture, and celebration.”
Parade Highlights
The parade featured a vibrant array of participants, including:
Marching Bands: Local high school bands filled the air with lively tunes, adding rhythm to the celebration.
Bagpipers: Traditional Irish melodies resonated through the streets, evoking a deep sense of heritage.
Dance Troupes: Irish dance groups captivated the audience with intricate footwork and spirited performances.
Community Organizations: Various local groups and societies proudly marched, reflecting the diverse fabric of Morris County.
A Day of Festivities
Beyond the parade, attendees enjoyed a host of activities:
Cultural Exhibits: Displays highlighting Irish history and contributions to the community.
Food Stalls: Vendors offered traditional Irish fare, delighting the taste buds of many.
Family Activities: Children and families participated in games and crafts, ensuring fun for all ages.
Looking Ahead
The success of this year’s parade underscores Morris County’s enduring spirit and unity. Organizers are already planning next year’s event to make it even more memorable.
