Annual Fall Festival Brings the Community Together

PARSIPPANY — Mayor James Barberio warmly welcomed over 7,000 residents to Parsippany-Troy Hills’ Annual Fall Festival, held on Sunday, September 15, at Smith Field Park. This highly anticipated event has become a hallmark of community celebration, offering something for everyone. More than 125 vendors set up shop, presenting a wide array of giveaways, products for sale, and valuable information, along with a diverse selection of international cuisine that delighted food enthusiasts.

Dhaval Bhatt, Area Manager of Unity Bank, was actively engaged with attendees at the Parsippany-Troy Hills Annual Fall Festival. Unity Bank’s presence at the event, along with Dhaval’s involvement, highlighted the bank’s ongoing commitment to supporting local communities and building strong relationships with residents.

Sunrise Kitchens delighted attendees with a variety of delicious festival staples. Their booth was a popular stop, offering crowd-favorite foods that enhanced the festive atmosphere and provided a taste of traditional festival cuisine.

At the Parsippany-Troy Hills Annual Fall Festival, Ferraro’s Italian Specialties was a hit among attendees, offering a range of classic Italian dishes. Their booth served up delicious specialties that showcased authentic flavors, making it a must-visit spot for festival-goers looking to enjoy a taste of Italy. The offerings from Ferraro’s added to the diverse culinary experience at the event.

Families flocked to the festival to enjoy the many children’s activities, including six inflatable bounce houses and obstacle courses, face painting, balloon animals, and temporary tattoos. The expansive playground was another favorite spot for the younger attendees. For sports fans, a massive seventeen-foot LED screen streamed live football games, creating a perfect space for people to gather and enjoy the day’s big games.

Kim Chhugani showcases a large selection of Tpick teas. The colorful display of tea products draws the attention of festival-goers, with Kim warmly engaging with attendees, sharing the unique qualities of her offerings. The vibrant selection of Tpick teas adds to the diverse marketplace at the festival, contributing to the lively and welcoming atmosphere of the event.

Kelly Horvath, the Community Engagement Manager at Lakeland Hills Family YMCA, played an active role in connecting with attendees during the Parsippany-Troy Hills Annual Fall Festival. Her presence at the event highlighted the YMCA’s commitment to fostering community involvement and promoting wellness, as she engaged with festival-goers and shared information about the YMCA’s programs and services.

At the Parsippany-Troy Hills Annual Fall Festival, the Parsippany PAL was a key participant, showcasing its programs and activities to the community. As one of the local organizations supporting youth development through sports and educational programs, the PAL’s involvement highlighted their dedication to enriching the lives of Parsippany’s young residents. Festival-goers had the opportunity to learn more about the PAL’s offerings and how they contribute to the well-being of the community.

Adding to the festive atmosphere, Street Hassle, a local favorite, kept the energy high with live music that had attendees dancing and singing along throughout the afternoon. The blend of live entertainment, delicious food, and family-friendly activities made for a memorable event.

Picatinny Federal Credit Union engaged with attendees at the Parsippany-Troy Hills Annual Fall Festival by offering promotional items, including branded blankets, and connecting with festival-goers to provide information about their financial services. Their involvement emphasized the credit union’s dedication to supporting the local community, while the vibrant festival setting added to the energetic and welcoming atmosphere of the event.

At the Parsippany-Troy Hills Annual Fall Festival, Pure Barre engaged with attendees, offering insights into their fitness programs and services. As a leading provider of barre-based fitness classes, Pure Barre’s participation emphasized their commitment to promoting health and wellness in the community. Festival-goers had the opportunity to learn more about their offerings and how Pure Barre can support their fitness goals.

With its mix of cultural showcases, engaging activities, and community spirit, the Fall Festival continues to be a highlight of the year for Parsippany residents. Mayor Barberio praised the strong turnout and emphasized the importance of events like these in bringing the community together, fostering local pride, and creating lasting memories for all ages. As always, the festival served as a vibrant reminder of the diverse and dynamic spirit that makes Parsippany such a wonderful place to live.

Valley Bank participated as a vendor, engaging with festival attendees and offering information about their banking services. Their presence at the event reinforced their commitment to being a strong community partner, connecting with local residents and showcasing their dedication to supporting financial wellness within the community.

At the Parsippany-Troy Hills Annual Fall Festival, Provident Bank was among the many local businesses engaging with attendees. The bank’s representatives provided information about their financial services, emphasizing Provident Bank’s commitment to supporting the local community. Their presence helped build connections with residents and showcased their dedication to financial growth and stability within the region.

The Islamic Community Cultural Center (ICCC) of Parsippany actively participated in the Parsippany-Troy Hills Annual Fall Festival, where they connected with local residents and shared information about their cultural and community services. The ICCC’s presence underscored their commitment to fostering unity and promoting cultural awareness within the Parsippany community.

Jackie Scura of Compass Realty engaged with festival-goers, offering insights into the local real estate market and services. Her participation underscored Compass Realty’s commitment to connecting with the community and providing expert real estate guidance to residents of Parsippany and surrounding areas.

Saint Peter the Apostle Parish actively participates in the Parsippany-Troy Hills Annual Fall Festival. The booth, prominently displaying the parish’s name and mission, welcomed festival-goers to learn more about the church’s values and community involvement. The friendly representatives gathered behind the booth, and shared information and resources about their faith-based programs and services, offering a warm and inviting presence at the event. Their participation highlights the parish’s commitment to engaging with the local community and fostering connections.