Annual Fall Festival Brings the Community Together

PARSIPPANY — Mayor James Barberio warmly welcomed over 7,000 residents to Parsippany-Troy Hills’ Annual Fall Festival, held on Sunday, September 15, at Smith Field Park. This highly anticipated event has become a hallmark of community celebration, offering something for everyone. More than 125 vendors set up shop, presenting a wide array of giveaways, products for sale, and valuable information, along with a diverse selection of international cuisine that delighted food enthusiasts.
Families flocked to the festival to enjoy the many children’s activities, including six inflatable bounce houses and obstacle courses, face painting, balloon animals, and temporary tattoos. The expansive playground was another favorite spot for the younger attendees. For sports fans, a massive seventeen-foot LED screen streamed live football games, creating a perfect space for people to gather and enjoy the day’s big games.
Adding to the festive atmosphere, Street Hassle, a local favorite, kept the energy high with live music that had attendees dancing and singing along throughout the afternoon. The blend of live entertainment, delicious food, and family-friendly activities made for a memorable event.
With its mix of cultural showcases, engaging activities, and community spirit, the Fall Festival continues to be a highlight of the year for Parsippany residents. Mayor Barberio praised the strong turnout and emphasized the importance of events like these in bringing the community together, fostering local pride, and creating lasting memories for all ages. As always, the festival served as a vibrant reminder of the diverse and dynamic spirit that makes Parsippany such a wonderful place to live.
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, President of Kiwanis Club of Tri-Town and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
