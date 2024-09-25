Mayor Barberio and BOE President Choffo Announce Partnership to Address Parsippany School District Needs

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany-Troy Hills Mayor James Barberio and Board of Education President Andrew Choffo will be conducting a series of meetings to work together on a wide range of issues, including an agreement for how funds received by the Township from PILOTs will directly benefit the Parsippany school district.

Mayor James Barberio

Mayor Barberio stated “Today is a historic day for Parsippany. As community leaders, Andy and I recognize that we must work together for the betterment of our community and not permit those with their agendas to divide us or cause us to lose focus on our central mission – to make Parsippany the best. As a product of our public schools, I know firsthand how important our schools are to thousands of families in town. While the BOE and the municipal government are separate bodies, we must work together for Parsippany. As I have stated, PILOTs are not a panacea, but they are a useful tool that can and should be used to effectuate good development projects where needed or that provide a significant community benefit. I have always stated that I will work with our BOE to determine a fair and equitable way to use a portion of PILOT funds for the direct benefit of our schools.”

Andy Choffo, Parsippany Board of Education President

BOE President Choffo stated, “I am delighted to announce this working partnership with Mayor Barberio and appreciate his recognition that it is fair and appropriate to use a portion of PILOT funds received for the direct benefit of our schools. We have significant financial needs in our schools. We have costs that are increasing far greater than the two percent cap law permits us to address. We must plan for increased demands for space, teachers, and staff that will be caused by the State of New Jersey Affordable Housing program. We cannot overstate the impact that state-mandated affordable housing will have on our schools in the coming years. The Mayor and I agree that although we are separate areas of government, we must work together as one for the benefit of Parsippany. I look forward to scheduling these meetings and getting to work.”