Wednesday, September 25, 2024
HomeLocal NewsMayor Barberio and BOE President Choffo Announce Partnership to Address Parsippany School...
Local NewsSchool News

Mayor Barberio and BOE President Choffo Announce Partnership to Address Parsippany School District Needs

Press Release
By Press Release
0
270
Frank A. Calabria Education Center

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany-Troy Hills Mayor James Barberio and Board of Education President Andrew Choffo will be conducting a series of meetings to work together on a wide range of issues, including an agreement for how funds received by the Township from PILOTs will directly benefit the Parsippany school district. 

Mayor James Barberio

Mayor Barberio stated “Today is a historic day for Parsippany.  As community leaders, Andy and I recognize that we must work together for the betterment of our community and not permit those with their agendas to divide us or cause us to lose focus on our central mission – to make Parsippany the best.  As a product of our public schools, I know firsthand how important our schools are to thousands of families in town.   While the BOE and the municipal government are separate bodies, we must work together for Parsippany.  As I have stated, PILOTs are not a panacea, but they are a useful tool that can and should be used to effectuate good development projects where needed or that provide a significant community benefit.   I have always stated that I will work with our BOE to determine a fair and equitable way to use a portion of PILOT funds for the direct benefit of our schools.” 

Andy Choffo, Parsippany Board of Education President

BOE President Choffo stated, “I am delighted to announce this working partnership with Mayor Barberio and appreciate his recognition that it is fair and appropriate to use a portion of PILOT funds received for the direct benefit of our schools.   We have significant financial needs in our schools. We have costs that are increasing far greater than the two percent cap law permits us to address.   We must plan for increased demands for space, teachers, and staff that will be caused by the State of New Jersey Affordable Housing program.   We cannot overstate the impact that state-mandated affordable housing will have on our schools in the coming years.  The Mayor and I agree that although we are separate areas of government, we must work together as one for the benefit of Parsippany.  I look forward to scheduling these meetings and getting to work.”

spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
CCM to Host Fall Open House: Discover the Best Pathway to Success
Press Release
Press Release
The above press release was submitted to Parsippany Focus. Focus policy is print the content verbatim as submitted.
Recent Articles
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Local News

Load more
- Advertisment -spot_img
Sign up today for FOCUS NEWSspot_img

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img

EDITOR PICKS

POLICE AND FIRE

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 30 years.

Contact us: news@parsippanyfocus.com

FOLLOW US

© 2024 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »