Mount Tabor Elementary School Selected to Participate in Statewide Research Project to Accelerate Student Learning

PARSIPPANY — Mount Tabor Elementary School has been chosen as one of the select schools in New Jersey to participate in a groundbreaking research initiative spearheaded by Governor Phil Murphy’s administration. This project, aimed at identifying innovative practices that accelerate student learning, is part of a statewide effort to address academic challenges students have faced in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The initiative, known as the Promising Practices Project, is a collaboration between the New Jersey Department of Education, the New Jersey State Policy Lab, and the Joseph C. Cornwall Center for Metropolitan Studies at Rutgers University. The goal is to explore and share successful strategies used by schools nationwide to enhance student performance in key areas such as English Language Arts and Mathematics.

A total of 52 schools from 47 different districts and charter schools have been selected to participate in the project. Mount Tabor Elementary School is one of the few institutions recognized for its exceptional progress in helping students recover from pandemic-related learning losses. These schools were identified based on significant growth in student performance when comparing pre-and post-pandemic outcomes.

“Working together to identify classroom-tested strategies that address our children’s most pressing academic needs is paramount,” said Governor Phil Murphy. “Through the Promising Practices Project, we are pulling together invaluable first-hand feedback from educators across the state – from Sussex to Cape May – to support accelerated learning and ensure our students are on pace to meet their educational goals.”

The Rutgers research team has been interviewing school leaders and educators from the selected schools, aiming to identify the most successful strategies implemented during this challenging time. The findings will be presented in a formal report, which will then be shared with educators across the state to help replicate these successful programs in other districts.

“We hope that teachers statewide will be able to capitalize on the information in this initiative to provide students with innovative approaches tailored to their learning needs,” said Kevin Dehmer, Acting Education Commissioner. “We know that students throughout the state have struggled to fully recover academically in the post-pandemic world, and we remain committed to ongoing efforts to support their growth.”

The Promising Practices Project will focus on various aspects of curriculum, school climate, and student support programs, including after-school and summer programs. This effort underscores the state’s commitment to providing resources and tools to help all students meet their educational goals regardless of background.

The project is being funded by a $1 million allocation from the State for fiscal year 2023. To ensure maximum impact and implementation, the findings will be shared through a series of presentations, resources, and convenings across the state.

Mount Tabor Elementary School’s involvement in this project is a testament to its educators’ hard work and students’ resilience. The school’s commitment to innovative learning approaches has not gone unnoticed, and it now serves as an example for other schools looking to accelerate academic growth in the post-pandemic era.