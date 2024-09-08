Monday, September 9, 2024
PHS Cheerleaders Host Car Wash Fundraiser for Senior Scholarships

PARSIPPANY – The Parsippany High School (PHS) cheerleaders are rolling up their sleeves and getting ready to give your car a sparkling shine, all for a good cause! On Saturday, September 14, the PHS cheerleading squad will host a car wash fundraiser at the high school to raise money for senior scholarships.

From 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., the cheerleaders will wash cars in the school parking lot for just $5.00 per vehicle. Participants will not only drive away with a clean car but also contribute to a meaningful cause. All funds collected from the event will support senior scholarships, helping PHS students further their education after graduation.

“We’re so excited to have the community come out and support us,” said one of the cheerleaders. “This event is not just about raising money; it’s about giving back to our fellow students and helping them achieve their dreams.”

The event promises to be a fun-filled day where the community can unite and support their local high school. As always, the cheerleaders will bring their enthusiasm and energy, ensuring that the cars and the spirits of those attending will be lifted!

Donations are always welcome for those who can’t attend the event but still want to support. To contribute, contact a PHS cheerleader or the school.

Make sure to swing by PHS, show your support, and leave with a shiny car and a heart full of community pride!

Local News

