PHHS Marching Band to Host Fundraising Breakfast at Applebee’s

PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany Hills High School Marching Band is gearing up for a delicious fundraiser to kick off the school year. On Sunday, September 22, from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m., the PHHS Marching Band will host a “Flapjack Fundraiser Breakfast” at Applebee’s Grill + Bar, located at 1057 Route 46 East.

This event, aptly named “Short Stacks for a Tall Cause,” invites community members to enjoy a hearty breakfast while supporting the band’s upcoming season. The fundraiser is an essential opportunity for the marching band to gather much-needed funds for their activities, including new uniforms, equipment, and travel expenses for performances and competitions.

Tickets are priced at $17.50 if purchased in advance and $20.00 at the door, with discount bundles available for groups of four or more. The breakfast includes a stack of delicious pancakes, making it a perfect way to start the day while contributing to a great cause.

The PHHS Marching Band, known for their impressive performances and dedication, is excited to welcome the community to this event. Attendees can expect a warm atmosphere, friendly faces, and the satisfaction of knowing their breakfast is helping to support the arts in local schools.

To reserve tickets, supporters can click here. For additional information or inquiries, the PHHS Marching Band Boosters can be contacted at phhsmbboosters@gmail.com.

Don’t miss this opportunity to enjoy a wonderful breakfast and support the talented students of the Parsippany Hills High School Marching Band.