Friday, August 23, 2024
Update: Motorcyclist Killed in Fiery Crash on Parsippany Road
Local NewsPolice and Fire

Update: Motorcyclist Killed in Fiery Crash on Parsippany Road

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
Motorcycle and SUV Collide in Parsippany: Investigation Ongoing

PARSIPPANY — A motorcyclist was killed in a fiery crash in Parsippany-Troy Hills on Wednesday afternoon, according to Meghan Knab, Public Information Officer for the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office.

The incident occurred on Wednesday, August 21, around 4:00 p.m., near 100 Parsippany Road. The Morris County Prosecutor’s Office was alerted to a serious collision involving a motorcycle and a Kia Sportage, both of which were engulfed in flames.

Kyle McNamara, 30, Little Falls, was transported to Morristown Medical Center, where they were pronounced dead. The driver of the Kia Sportage was also taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The Kia driver’s identity has not been released. The crash remains under investigation by the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office, Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Department, and the Morris County Sheriff’s Office.

Serious Collision Near Par-Troy Funeral Home Involving SUV and Motorcycle.
Morris County Sheriff’s Office Joins Investigation of Parsippany Road Crash
