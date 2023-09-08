Parsippany PAL Gym Gets a Dazzling Makeover: New Colors, New Vibes

PARSIPPANY — Hold onto your seats, Parsippany fam, because big changes are coming our way! Get ready as the Parsippany PAL dives into a HUGE CAPITAL REVAMP that’s about to give the cherished Parsippany PAL basketball gym floors a glow-up from the old to the splendidly new.

Wave hello to the BRAND NEW COLOR SCHEME — a vibrant palette that’s every bit as lively and dynamic as the community. With shades of light blue and scarlet red, they are weaving a tapestry of unity, seamlessly merging both ends of our town, a symbol of the amazing unity PAL stands for.

Gear up for the magic of sports like you’ve never seen before — be it basketball, pickleball, or volleyball. This isn’t just a floor renovation; it’s a canvas where the community’s spirit will shine and thrive. Can’t you just hear the roaring cheers, and the joyful laughter, and feel the warmth of shared moments on these rejuvenated courts?

Let’s make some noise, Parsippany! Rally your squads, share the excitement, and get set to embrace this fabulous upgrade together! Here’s to the memories we’ll make, the bonds we’ll build, and the goals we’ll slam dunk on this refreshed arena!

Mark those calendars – renovations kick-off from September 25 to October 6. The gym doors will be temporarily closed, but we’ll keep you in the loop with all the thrilling updates! Stay connected, and prepare to be blown away by the spectacular transformation coming our way!

The Parsippany PAL is located at 33 Baldwin Road.