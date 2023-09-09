Friday, September 15, 2023
Local News

Volunteers Wanted: Assist Seniors in Morris County

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
MORRIS COUNTY — The Morris County Nutrition Program seeks volunteers to assist in the kitchen and deliver meals to Morris County Seniors.

The program has nutrition sites throughout Morris County that serve more than 1,200 seniors Monday to Friday.

There are two types of volunteer opportunities: kitchen assistants and drivers to help deliver meals.

Volunteer kitchen assistants assist with setting up in preparation for delivery, serving meals to congregate seniors, and cleaning up. There is no cooking of meals but portioning and preparing of bags for delivery.

Volunteer drivers deliver meals to homebound seniors in the local community. Driver must have a valid driver’s license and use their own car.

Volunteers must be 18 or older and available on weekday mornings. To sign up to volunteer, please call (862) 219-9125 or email MorrisNutrition@co.morris.nj.us.

Morristown Nutrition Site:

Volunteer Kitchen Assistant
Days needed:  Tuesday and Thursday     Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Volunteer Driver
Days needed:  Monday, Wednesday, Friday
Hours: 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon

Dover Nutrition Site:  St. John’s Episcopal Church, 11 South Bergen Street

Volunteer Kitchen Assistant
Days:  Mondays and Thursdays

For more information and additional locations where volunteers are needed, click here to visit the Morris County website.

Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since January 1, 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Lt. Governor Division 9 Kiwanis Club of NJ, and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
