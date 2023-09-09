Volunteers Wanted: Assist Seniors in Morris County

MORRIS COUNTY — The Morris County Nutrition Program seeks volunteers to assist in the kitchen and deliver meals to Morris County Seniors.
The program has nutrition sites throughout Morris County that serve more than 1,200 seniors Monday to Friday.
There are two types of volunteer opportunities: kitchen assistants and drivers to help deliver meals.
Volunteer kitchen assistants assist with setting up in preparation for delivery, serving meals to congregate seniors, and cleaning up. There is no cooking of meals but portioning and preparing of bags for delivery.
Volunteer drivers deliver meals to homebound seniors in the local community. Driver must have a valid driver’s license and use their own car.
Volunteers must be 18 or older and available on weekday mornings. To sign up to volunteer, please call (862) 219-9125 or email MorrisNutrition@co.morris.nj.us.
Morristown Nutrition Site:
Volunteer Kitchen Assistant
Days needed: Tuesday and Thursday Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.
Volunteer Driver
Days needed: Monday, Wednesday, Friday
Hours: 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon
Dover Nutrition Site: St. John’s Episcopal Church, 11 South Bergen Street
Volunteer Kitchen Assistant
Days: Mondays and Thursdays
For more information and additional locations where volunteers are needed, click here to visit the Morris County website.