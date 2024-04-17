Thursday, April 18, 2024
Important Announcement: Parsippany Board of Education Meeting on April 25

By Frank L. Cahill
Parsippany Hills High School is located at 20 Rita Drive

PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany-Troy Hills Board of Education’s next meeting to be held on Thursday, April 25, will be held at Parsippany Hills High School, 20 Rita Drive.

Closed session begins at 5:00 p.m., with regular session beginning at 6:00 p.m.

For the purpose of Public Hearing & Adoption, Student/Staff Awards, Personnel, Award of Bids, Payment of Bills, Transfer of Funds, and General Business Items.

Superintendent’s Bulletin can be found by clicking here.

Action may be taken on these and such other matters that become known following the publication of this notice and included on the agenda.

