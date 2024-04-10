Wednesday, April 10, 2024
County College of Morris to host Second-Annual Diversity Festival
By Frank L. Cahill
Rooted in the success of its first Diversity Festival, County College of Morris (CCM) is scheduled to hold its second annual Diversity Festival.

Growing from the accomplishment of its first Diversity Festival, County College of Morris (CCM) is all set to organize its second annual Diversity Festival.

The event will take place on Thursday, April 18 from 12:30 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. in CCM’s Jack Martin Gymnasium, located in the Health & Physical Education Building.

The event, which is open to the public and free, was planned by CCM’s Diversity Committee. CCM is committed to making its campus a diverse, inclusive community where all feel welcome and appreciated. During the event, the community is invited to celebrate diversity and inclusion with music, dance, song, food, exhibitions, competitions, and other festive activities.

The event is sponsored by the New Jersey Council for the Humanities, which offers grants to support public humanities projects and is a state partner of the National Endowment for the Humanities. The mission of the organization is to explore, cultivate, and champion the public humanities to strengthen New Jersey’s diverse community.

The Health & Physical Education Building is located on the college’s campus at 214 Center Grove Road, in Randolph Township. Parking is available in Lot 8.

Anyone with questions can email diversitycommittee@ccm.edu.

Frank L. Cahill
