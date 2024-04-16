Wednesday, April 17, 2024
Parsippany Board of Ed President Criticizes Mayor Barberio’s Impact on School District

Andy Choffo, Parsippany Board of Education President

PARSIPPANY — At the Board of Education meeting on Thursday, April 11, a unified front voiced dismay and frustration at Mayor Barberio’s reluctance to engage with the governing body regarding district challenges stemming from approved PILOT projects. PILOT, or payment-in-lieu-of-tax incentives, aims to attract developers to Parsippany.

Member Tim Berrios raised the issue during the ‘Unfinished Business’ segment, querying President Andy Choffo on any updates from the Mayor regarding PILOTs. Choffo disclosed no communication, despite public gestures from the Mayor. He recounted the Mayor’s stance on awaiting the town’s state allocation and discussions with Council President Carifi before engaging the Board. Berrios lamented the lack of response, highlighting the absence of PILOT funding in the ‘Simple’ budget presented at the recent Council meeting.

Concerns deepened over the projects’ thirty-year terms, contrasting with other towns’ ten-year agreements. Berrios emphasized the long-term burden on future boards and advocated for alternate dialogue avenues, referencing former Board member Frank Neglia’s unmet promises.

Vice President Susy Golderer emphasized the absence of PILOT funding in the proposed budget, underscoring the strain on Township departments and the looming population surge’s impact on education resources. Alison Cogan stressed the imminent repercussions on schools, advocating for proactive involvement in discussions.

Wendy Wright expressed confidence in staff but questioned resource allocation amidst financial constraints. President Choffo concluded with a final plea for dialogue, warning of Mayor Barberio’s legacy if the issues persist, signaling a resolve to safeguard the district’s interests.

