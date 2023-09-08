Saturday, September 9, 2023
Parsippany and the Interfaith Council Commemorate the 22nd Anniversary of 9/11

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
9-11 Memorial at Parsippany Town Hall
PARSIPPANY — Parsippany-Troy Hills Mayor James R. Barberio, alongside the Parsippany Interfaith Council, cordially invites you to partake in a poignant ceremony remembering the lives lost during the tragic events of September 11, 2001. This significant observance of the 22nd anniversary will be held at the 9/11 Memorial Monument located in front of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Municipal Building on Monday, September 11 starting at 8:40 a.m.

Gather with Township Officials and spiritual leaders in a shared moment of remembrance for all those who tragically lost their lives that fateful day. We pay special tribute to our very own community members: Martin Boryczewki, Antoinette Duger, Jason Kyle Jacobs, Michael Pescherine, Thomas H. Polhemus, Maria Theresa Santillan, and Michael C. Sorresse.

The assembly will feature touching prayers by local clergy and the symbolic presentation of a ceremonial wreath by VFW members. The ceremony’s heartfelt culmination is the reading of the names of our beloved Parsippany-Troy Hills residents followed by a moment of silent contemplation.

Regardless of the weather conditions, our shared moment of respect and reflection will proceed. Should it rain, the ceremony will gracefully transition indoors to the Council Chambers inside the Municipal Building.

In these moments of shared memory, we stand united, reflecting on the past, while looking forward to a future of hope and resilience.

Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since January 1, 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Lt. Governor Division 9 Kiwanis Club of NJ, and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
